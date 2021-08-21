Just short of perfect

Grilled Steak Tacos at Mercado, Mexican Kitchen and Bar | Kenrail Towers, Westlands. Photo | Maryanne Owiti



By  MARYANNE OWITI

What you need to know:

  • Mercado, Mexican Kitchen and Bar is located at Kenrail Towers, Westlands
  • The restaurant specialises in Mexican cuisine

At first glance, Mercado seems overpriced for a cuisine that is widely known for both its rich culinary history and its budget friendly price points. The menu is made up of popular street food staples and the name of the restaurant means market lending to a specific expectation with regard to the price. A closer look reveals that the menu is designed to be shared among two or more people, making Mercado a great place for dates and groups. 

