Jojo Mleika: I have never dated a ‘mubaba’ and young women should stop doing so


On her Instagram bio, Joyce Njeri Mwai goes by the sobriquet Jojo Mleika. She is a commercial model and loves to globetrot to exotic destinations. PHOTOS/POOL

By  Sinda Matiko

Lifestyle & Entertainment Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

There is no perfect time to get married. You can never predict when you’ll find your Mr. right. I say let the will of God be done.

  1. I’m 27 years old, mother of one and my best hobby is modelling.

