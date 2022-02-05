Jojo Mleika: I have never dated a ‘mubaba’ and young women should stop doing so

I’m 27 years old, mother of one and my best hobby is modelling.





2. I am a trained OT nurse by profession. An OT nurse often works with emergency teams to treat people wounded in conflict zones or through natural disasters. Sometimes our job entails providing longer-term surgical care to communities without access to a better health functioning health care system





3. As a commercial model I have worked with a number of firms including musicians. Artiste Willy Paul is a recent partner.





4. Working with Willy Paul was amazing. Despites the stuff said about him, I found him to be very professional.





5. In my bio, I describe myself as a proud mum. You know why? Because there are mothers who are never proud of their motherhood. Quite unfortunate.





6. My child wasn’t unplanned. She came at the right time, as wanted.





7. I am not planning to get married because I already wedded to a very supportive man.





8. There is no perfect time to get married. You can never predict when you’ll find your Mr. right. I say let the will of God be done.





9. I do not post my husband or child on social media because to me my family affairs should be private, and not for the world.





10. I have never dated a ‘mubaba’. Why would a married woman do that anyway? Marriage is sacred.





11. It is so unfortunate that most young ladies nowadays are into ‘wababas’ who bankroll their lavish lifestyles that we see on social media.



12. The funny part of it, is that they will always deny being bankrolled even when it is clear their hustles can’t afford such lavishness. This is lying to oneself.





13. What even hurts most is that these cohorts destroy people’s marriages. They need to have some empathy and sympathy. They should put themselves into the other woman’s shoes. This could happen to them too.

14. The best way to describe my love life is fun and exciting especially because I set honesty and transparency as the foundation.

15. The craziest thing about dating is the blindness and inability to think soberly sometimes haha!





16. Despite the edits, I am as real as my photos. But of course I will look slightly different without the make-up. Every woman does.





17. Three words that describe my lifestyle; luxury, style, vibes.

