Join me in averting climate change by planting fruit trees in schools

Patricia Kombo, an Agrijournalist holding fruits seeds ready to put in the nursery. She is passionate about Environmental conservation and farming. Photo | Pool


By  Lilys Njeru

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Patricia Mumbua Kombo, 25, is an environmentalist and Agri Journalist who has set up a 10,000 tree nursery keen on planting fruit trees in schools 
  • She also is working on increasing Kenya's forest cover with indigenous trees to combat climate change

There was a time that Patricia Kombo would follow his father to the farm. Her father, a large-scale eucalyptus tree farmer, dribbled and sowed the seeds or at times led his children to scout for seeds, as he narrated how trees protected him when on missions. "He is in the military and would tell us how he slept in a tree. This fostered my love for trees because he made us believe that through tree planting, we were protecting him," Patricia says. 

