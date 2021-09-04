Janet Mbugua: I am now more interested on impact, influence and intentionality

Janet Mbugua is a former TV News anchor and the founder of Inua Dada Foundation. She is also a public speaker, moderator and Influencer. Photo | Pool

By  Thomas Matiko

Since leaving TV, Instagram has presented me with so many opportunities I would have never imagined.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.