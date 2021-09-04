Janet Mbugua: I am now more interested on impact, influence and intentionality

Since leaving TV, Instagram has presented me with so many opportunities I would have never imagined.





If I ever get back to TV, this time it will be on my own terms. However, for now, I will watch my boys (two sons) grow a little bit older.





I believe we all need to take a mental health check. I am passionate about therapy and I think we need to normalise conversations on mental health, even with children.

If there is one thing I can never get tired of is involving myself with conversations on advocacy and the plight of girls.





As a grown woman, I am now more interested and focused on impact, influence and intentionality. That is why I continue to work through the Inua Dada Foundation.





I have learnt that I can enjoy certain aspects of life and live in my truth whether that works for others or not.





I can only keep learning from my mistakes, lifting others along with me, celebrating wins and fighting to progress the lives of many, especially girls.

When I lost the ability to wear heels after getting my babies, I fell deeply in love with sneakers.





I keep lots of personal things out of the public eye although I leave a very public life.

Growing up I was always a tomboy, who enjoyed more the company of boys especially that of my brothers.

Normalise saying hello to everybody you interact with. It's such small things that count at the end of the day. My anchoring skills were nurtured by cameramen.









