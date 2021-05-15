Pool

Saturday_Magazine

Prime

Itching to own a house? Take note of the new apartment law

By  Simon Mburu

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

What you need to know:

  • While home-owners are likely to gain, developers are part of the losers in the new law
  • You will now have more control over the shared social amenities like playgrounds, which sneaky developers have been converting to more blocks

Over the past few months, the government has revised home ownership regulations. The revisions under the sectional properties law on homeownership in Kenya are part of the State's efforts to boost homeownership.

Related

More about Life & Style

  1. PRIME Media guru with gift of identifying, nurturing talent

  2. Survival kits we all need during this rainy season

  3. Staffroom Diary: My bold, ambitious plan to transform our local school

  4. Make great impression on anyone you interact with

  5. Travel: Lunch at the Ballpoint Social Club

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.