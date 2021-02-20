It should be OK for a woman not to want to have children

It is okay not to want to have children. PHOTO|FOTOSEARCH

By  Abigail Arunga

Writer

What you need to know:

Summary:

  • No one likes to hear that a woman doesn’t want children – which is strange to me, because largely, women are the ones who should be making the decision, because they are largely the ones involved in its aftermath

When I was 18, I wanted nine children. I was going to have eight, and then adopt the last one. I had even named most of them, names that I still remember to this day, that I will not share here, because then certain things will become apparent about me and my heritage, and it is only my third article. Let’s give it a month or so.

