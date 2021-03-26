It’s time for men to rise up against the rape culture

Activists protesting against rape. PHOTO|FOTOSEARCH

By  Abigail Arunga

Writer

What you need to know:

  • Men, it’s time for you to take up the mantle
  • We’ve screamed and cried and protested and written about it until our voices are hoarse
  • Your silence is telling and you need to talk to your friends

You meet your friend in town. You haven’t seen them in a while. You chat for a little bit, and then decide that you should meet up next week. They can come over. You’ll hang out and have some tea.

