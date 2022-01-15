It's the small stuff that is killing intimacy with your partner

It's the small stuff that is killing intimacy with your partner. Photo | Photosearch

joachim osur

By  Joachim Osur

What you need to know:

  • What causes the death of love is not the big problem but the actual day-to-day mismanagement of life's small things. Those things that you consider petty are the big deal
  • So forget all those talks of mothers-in-law, finances, infidelity, etc. Those grand issues arise from the petty stuff

Some questions are difficult to answer. That is what raced through my mind as Julia sat in front of me in the consultation room explaining her medical situation.

