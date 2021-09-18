It disheartens me to see young girls with sugar daddies as a shortcut to success

Alma Mutheu is a Tik Tok Star. According to Tik Tok Kenya, she is among the top ten most consistent Tik Tok content creators in the country.


 

By  Thomas Matiko

Lifestyle & Entertainment Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Alma Mutheu is a TikTok Star. According to TikTok Kenya, she is among the top ten most consistent Tik Tok content creators in the country

The secret to being successful on Tik Tok is consistency, knowing your niche, working hard on the type of content that you are best at, doing more of it and most importantly trusting in God.

