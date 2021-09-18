It disheartens me to see young girls with sugar daddies as a shortcut to success

The secret to being successful on Tik Tok is consistency, knowing your niche, working hard on the type of content that you are best at, doing more of it and most importantly trusting in God.





One misconception I get a lot is about my age. Most people are of the view that I do not act like a 23-year-old. They say my conversations, my mindset and how I carry myself is that of someone older.





Knowing what I know now, an advice I would give my 18-year-old self is ‘you got this’, believe in yourself and work hard to achieve what you dream of.

The best thing about being a Generation Z is the technology. I think that’s the most important thing right now. We have apps to display our talents and also earn from.





My favorite social media App is definitely TikTok, I cannot go a day without posting on TikTok otherwise I will feel sick (sic). I have numbers too on Instagram but for me it is Tik Tok.





The most precious thing in my wardrobe is my Louis Vuitton bag. There are so many fake ones out there so I had this one shipped from Paris.





My biggest shopping mistake is impulse buying. I am always buying things without planning and end up spending a lot. I still struggle with this.





It disheartens to see young girls like myself entertaining sugar daddies as a shortcut to success. Well, I know the end justifies the means, but what happened to trusting the process?





I have hurt people close to me by using mean words, especially my siblings. But we laugh about it the next day.





One thing that surprises many about me is my height. I have taller friends who make me look short in videos so people expect me to be very short until when they meet me.





