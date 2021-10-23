It didn't work out for me in Gulf, but now I run my own business in Kenya

By  Simon Mburu

What you need to know:

  • Linda Alisa is the founder, owner, and director of Linda's Kitchen, an outside catering business that is located in Nairobi
  • She returned home after working as a domestic worker in Dubai, due to low pay, mistreatment and visa challenges

Linda Alisa had always dreamed that she would one day become a news anchor. She wanted to be a news presenter and could picture herself pursuing communication in a college. This is why it seemed like the end of the road for her when her parents declared that they would not take her to college after she completed high school in 2009. 

