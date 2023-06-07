Is your memory fading? Try these assured herbal mind-boosters

Ginkgo biloba comes from one of the oldest species of trees known to man – it was even around when dinosaurs still roamed the earth. It, therefore, seems fitting that the leaves of this ancient tree can help reduce one of the aspects of ageing - the loss of mental agility.





Gingko Biloba has been used for memory enhancement in the East for thousands of years, and is now one of the most widely used herbal medicines in Europe and the U.S. According to a controlled clinical trial published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, a daily gingko dose helped stabilise, and in many cases improve, the mental performance of people with mild to moderate dementia.





Furthermore, researchers at Oregon Health Sciences University concluded that Ginkgo Biloba extract can improve cognitive function in individuals with Alzheimer’s disease and according to a Swiss study in 2000, Ginkgo is at least as effective as two currently prescribed drugs, donepezil and tacrine, for the treatment of mild to moderate Alzheimer’s dementia.





But what about boosting the brain power of healthy individuals? A study presented at the National Institute of Mental Health in 2000, showed than when Ginkgo was combined with Panax ginseng, another ancient herbal remedy, both concentration and mental functioning were improved. The Ginkgo/ginseng combination was found to promote fast, accurate thinking, enhance memory retention, and reduce mental fatigue. What’s more, the study showed that the improvements continued for two weeks after the treatment was stopped. It is believed these effects may be due to ginkgo's ability to increase blood flow to the brain.





So, if you notice you’re growing older but not necessarily wiser, you may want to give these herbal mind-boosters a try.













SIDE BAR:





Dosage: Take 120 mg of ginkgo biloba extract daily, divided into two doses. This may be combined with 200 mg ginseng extract, also divided into two doses. It commonly takes four to six weeks, and in some cases up to 12 weeks, to notice the herb's effects.





Ginkgo biloba should be in the form of a standardised extract that contains at least 24 percent flavone glycosides and 6 percent terpene lactones. If you’re planning to take ginseng, you should read the label carefully to ensure that you’re getting Panax ginseng (and not American or Siberian ginseng, which have different effects). The ginseng product should be standardized to contain at least 7 percent.





Cautions: Ginkgo biloba appears relatively free of side effects. Because of its anti-clotting properties, however, ginkgo may cause bleeding if combined with aspirin or an anticoagulant such as warfarin. Adverse reactions to Panax ginseng are also rare, although hypertension and tachycardia have been reported. Ginseng should not be combined with an MAO inhibitor antidepressant, and it has been reported to reduce the effectiveness of warfarin. If you think the above may apply to you, I would suggest you consult a doctor or a clinical nutritionist before taking this herb.



