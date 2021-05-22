Is this the best gourmet pizza in town?

I’ve discovered a hack through a friend: sometimes restaurants will do free delivery if you’re in the neighbourhood, but if you order via a delivery app, then there’s a delivery charge. We were staying in Karen and wanted something light for lunch, and after looking around for pizzerias in the area, decided to try panarottis: if a restaurant says they do gourmet pizza, there’s a higher chance that their pizzas won’t be a flop. It’s not a science, but it has served me well so far. Panarottis did not disappoint!









I have since noticed that the prices on their website are higher than what’s listed on Jumia food or UberEats apps—perhaps they reviewed the prices and are just yet to update the site, because when we called, we were given the UberEats prices. The toppings seemed exciting...there’s the panarottis special with salami, ham, mushrooms, pineapple and calamata olives which sounded great, except I’m one of those people that firmly believes that pineapples have no place being on a pizza. Why has this always even been a point of contention? If I was President, I would ban Hawaiian pizzas in all of its varieties, so keep this in mind and never vote for me. The butter chicken option seemed interesting, and the saucy meat supreme which had bacon, ham, chorizo sausage and bolognese mince drizzled in a cheesy bbq sauce would have made a lot of people I know happy.





They have only standard and large sizes, and when they say thin crust, it’s actually thin, which I loved. Their pizzas are made in a woodfire oven, which I think is always the best. Pro-tip, if you’re making pizza at home, using a baking stone is also the best since they absorb heat from your oven, mimic brick ovens by reaching desired temperatures and help you get the best crispy crusts by drawing out moisture from your flatbreads.





If Panarottis had an outlet in my neighbourhood, they would definitely be my go-to for pizza. Their menu also has other dishes such as subs (Sandwiches), chicken wings and salads (Greek, chicken caesar).





Feedback to the editor: satmag@ke.nationmedia.com