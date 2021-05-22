Is this the best gourmet pizza in town?

Pizza at Panarottis, The Waterfront mall, Karen Photo | Zawadi Manjane 

By  Zawadi Manjane

What you need to know:

  • Panarottis, The Waterfront Mall, Karen offers gourmet pizza
  • The restaurant has only standard and large sizes, and when they say thin crust, it’s actually thin

I’ve discovered a hack through a friend: sometimes restaurants will do free delivery if you’re in the neighbourhood, but if you order via a delivery app, then there’s a delivery charge. We were staying in Karen and wanted something light for lunch, and after looking around for pizzerias in the area, decided to try panarottis: if a restaurant says they do gourmet pizza, there’s a higher chance that their pizzas won’t be a flop. It’s not a science, but it has served me well so far. Panarottis did not disappoint! 

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.