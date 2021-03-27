Is the man I am dating gay?

Q: I started dating him four months ago and we share many interests while enjoying being together. He asks me out during day time and we chat a lot. He tells me most of his heroes are men. He mainly talks to other guys over the phone, hardly any girl. We have never been intimate and he doesn't get romantic with me. I don't have confidence in his sexual orientation. Could he be gay? I sometimes bring up the subject of same-sex unions but he doesn't seem to reveal anything.

A: For any relationship to survive there must be trust between the two of you. The "evidence" which you provide to show that your boyfriend is gay is not right. The fact that all his heroes are men might not mean anything other than he is a man whose role models are other men. What would you feel if all his heroes were women?

You seem to have entered in this relationship to get intimate which maybe is not what he has in mind. Probably, he wants you to establish a friendship first before you get deeper. Sex is not love and love is not sex either. I would suggest you give this relationship space for it to develop. Play your part and eventually let love take its course. To some extent he has shown you that he is not gay by dating you – a woman. Remember that it would probably be a huge turn-off for him to learn that you suspect he is a homosexual. You also need to have a deep evaluation and decide whether you are going to continue dating him. The fact that you already have mistrust towards him could be a red sign that you might never trust him even if he tells you he is not. This could in the future lead to a marriage fallout.