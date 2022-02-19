Is adopting my husband’s name evidence of marriage? Photo | Photosearch

Is adopting my husband’s name evidence of marriage?

By  SAM MUBEA

What you need to know:

Although I don’t foresee a divorce, I still want to be on the safer side. Can the name change stand as evidence that we are man and wife?

My name is Beldine Achieng Odhiambo. I am 32 and a secondary school teacher. I got married in November last year under come-we-stay arrangement. Since we got married, my husband has been pressuring me to drop my father’s surname and adopt his name instead. He argues that adopting his surname is sufficient proof that I am his wife even though we have not formalised our marriage. Although I don’t foresee a divorce, I still want to be on the safer side. Can the name change stand as evidence that we are man and wife? Can the court consider me as his legal wife in the event of a divorce based on the adoption of his name? Should we divorce, how will reverting to my father’s surname affect me?

