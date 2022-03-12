Inooro anchor Wangechi wa Muriuki: ‘I don’t believe in the cliché ‘all men are dogs’

Wangechi Wa Muriuki is a News Anchor at Inooro TV and a TV producer at Citizen TV . Photo | Pool

By  Sinda Matiko

Lifestyle & Entertainment Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

Diamond is shaped out of heat and pressure, I live by that mantra. Diamond doesn't become spectacular overnight, it takes enough pressure and time to be polished. I'm that diamond. I trust the process.

  This year’s Women’s International Day found me at work. Later in the day I had a spa appointment then joined my family for a meal.

