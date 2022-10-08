Influencer Mylee Staicey: ‘I have suffered many heartbreaks, but I won’t give up on love’

Mylee Staicey didn’t find fame, fame found her. Struggling to adjust to the new norm, now she is among sort-after macro Content Creators and Brand Influencers in the country

Before the fame, I was in the Sales and Marketing industry working with the Tile & Carpet Center in Nairobi.

Fame goes hand in hand with publicity, whether good or bad, what matters is how you wield that to your advantage.

I know there has been controversy around my name due to my past and how I became famous, but I am not controversial.

I didn’t expect to be famous, it happened in a flash and sometimes adjusting to a new norm can be a little bit challenging. But that is in the past now.

What fame has taught me is that not everyone will love you as you would wish or expect. I have learnt to grow a thick skin because you just never know. These streets are harsh man!

Ever since I reinvented myself, I have been tirelessly working to nurture and grow my Mylee Staicey brand and I am glad it’s started to pay off. I am working on a few business ventures that I will be launching soon.

My work has been paying off because I have been able to attract brands to work with me and that’s fulfilling.

So when a brand reaches out, my manager sends out a Rate Card to the client, and they negotiate and come to a mutual agreement.





My rate cards are affordable. Some brands would find me expensive, others not. I live by the mantra, ‘if you can get cheaper then by all means go for it.’ We work had to deliver, it’s only fair that we are well remunerated.

In the last one year my life has changed in many different ways. The most challenging decision I made last year was quitting a well-paying job to focus on my brand. At the beginning it wasn’t easy but God has been faithful.

Ooh! boy I have suffered heartbreaks and disappointments but you know what, love is one thing I will never give up on. Never lock the doors to your heart just because someone ‘character developed’ you. There are good men out here who know how to treat a lady well, we are out to give them a chance haha!