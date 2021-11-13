In this restaurant, compromise is a dirty word

It’s been five months since the Nairobi Street Kitchen opened and I am finally able to visit the most unique dining experience in Nairobi. And it is unique with its collection of eleven eclectic restaurants, bars and entertainment spaces. Gone are the dreadful days of wondering if you picked the right restaurant when your girlfriend tells you to choose. Kids wants burgers but you and spouse want Mexican? No problem. Craving Vietnamese noodle soup but also pizza? The Nairobi Street Kitchen has got you covered. There’s chicken in the Korean, Japanese, Kenyan, and Portuguese styles. There’s Texas barbeque; there’s fine wine; there’s a cafe. It’s perfect for groups or families with a variety of food preferences or those indecisive types who just want to try everything. And with a 35 percent discount on Tuesdays, price is no object and ‘compromise’ is a dirty word. I ordered the Pani Puri from Desi Loco, the Elote from Si Senor, and the Egg waffle from Hopscotch and my total was under Sh1000. The portions are on the small side but the flavours pack a mighty punch.

Everything I order is delicious. With the amount of thought and effort that went into the design of the place, it would be a massive let down if the menu didn’t meet that standard. I will, however, strongly recommend the Elote from Si Senor. It is one of the most exciting things I’ve tasted ever. It’s both familiar yet completely novel.

Elote from Nairobi Street Kitchen, Mpaka Rd, Westlands. Maryanne Owiti

Nairobi Street Kitchen isn’t just about the food, it’s also very much about the experience and you get to choose which one you want. Whether it’s a special occasion, drinking with friends (happy hour starts at 2pm) or just relaxing to live music and rooftop view. Currently, there’s a Latin night on Thursdays with Cuban Salsa classes from 5pm to 6pm. There’s also a craft market featuring artists and artisans from the city.

Pani Puri from Nairobi Street Kitchen, Mpaka Rd, Westlands. Photo | Maryanne Owiti

The space is inviting in a loud and colorful way with stunning wall murals and vibrant upcycled furniture and fixings. Open terraces make it spacious and airy with lots of lighting for those picture-perfect moments. The ethos of the place is unmistakable – the free-spirited, culture types.

The Nairobi Street Kitchen is strictly cashless.





