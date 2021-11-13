In this restaurant, compromise is a dirty word

Egg Waffle from Nairobi Street Kitchen, Mpaka Rd, Westlands. Photo | Maryanne Owiti

By  MARYANNE OWITI

  • Nairobi Street Kitchen at Mpaka Road in Westlands isn’t just about the food, it’s also very much about the experience and you get to choose which one you want

It’s been five months since the Nairobi Street Kitchen opened and I am finally able to visit the most unique dining experience in Nairobi. And it is unique with its collection of eleven eclectic restaurants, bars and entertainment spaces. Gone are the dreadful days of wondering if you picked the right restaurant when your girlfriend tells you to choose. Kids wants burgers but you and spouse want Mexican? No problem. Craving Vietnamese noodle soup but also pizza? The Nairobi Street Kitchen has got you covered. There’s chicken in the Korean, Japanese, Kenyan, and Portuguese styles. There’s Texas barbeque; there’s fine wine; there’s a cafe.  It’s perfect for groups or families with a variety of food preferences or those indecisive types who just want to try everything. And with a 35 percent discount on Tuesdays, price is no object and ‘compromise’ is a dirty word. I ordered the Pani Puri from Desi Loco, the Elote from Si Senor, and the Egg waffle from Hopscotch and my total was under Sh1000. The portions are on the small side but the flavours pack a mighty punch. 

