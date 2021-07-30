In Ruaraka, a new brew master rises

Photo credit: Pool

What you need to know:

  • Ms Wamweya, who admits to not being “a beer person” before joining EABL, says tasting is important in making sure that what goes to the consumer is of top quality.


  • “Tasting is very essential during maturation, filtration and during packaging—it is called in-process tasting—to ensure that what is going to our consumers is the best that we can produce,” she adds.


  • “This is not to say that we drink entire bottles of beer while at work. No. we just sample the beer in tot glasses," she says. 

While studying biochemistry in university, Monica Wambui Wamweya never thought she would ever hold any roles beyond the scope of her medical analytics field. And then she enrolled for internship at East African Breweries Limited (EABL) in 2017 after her third year of study and an entirely new world opened up before her eyes.

