If you’re wondering ‘Why am I single?’ here’s why

This particular Chama meeting was unique. Members brought their unmarried friends aged 35 to 40 years to be advised on how to get partners.

“Our friends are worried that they may never get married,” the chairperson explained while introducing the topic, “we know that sexual intimacy starts with building constructive relationships and so you are very well placed to advise on the topic.”

To get to the gist of the matter, I asked single women a number of questions concerning how they relate to men.

“I am a good girl just like my parents taught me,” Jane, one of the single women, said, “I work hard and avoid places where temptations happen, especially clubs and drinking places.”

Rose, on one hand, avoided idle talk with men. She believed that it was better to be serious and steer clear of cheap jokes and shallow conversations. When I asked what this meant, she declared that flirting and sexual jokes put her off.

Lydia on the other hand has a carefree lifestyle. She takes alcohol, smokes, and mingles freely.

“The problem is that after taking one too many for the road, I easily get irritated,” Lydia explained, “I have fought severally with men who think that they can take advantage of me when I am drunk.”

A number of the single women remained quiet. I prompted them to talk but all they did was shake their heads.

When it comes to dating and relationships, it’s hard not to feel that you are a victim. The reality is that we hold more power over our romantic destiny than we often think. To a great degree, we create the world we live in, although we are rarely conscious of this process. So, the question for the single person looking for love is: what are the internal challenges I need to face?

My analysis was that many of these single women suffered from social and dating skills deficit, a common diagnosis in singlehood. This is a condition where individuals are unable to initiate constructive conversations and can be rather repulsive in their language and demeanour around people who want to relate at an intimate level with them.

Social and dating skills deficit is characterised by avoidance of social functions. Affected people have few or no friends which can lead to intimate engagements. They find it hard to initiate and maintain conversations and they view social time as a waste. Most tend to be loners, preferring to stay in the house and either read, watch TV, or sleep when they are not at work. Chances that they will meet a potential partner are therefore limited.

By the time many women hit their 30’s they normally have dated several men, and with each break-up, they build up varying degrees of bitterness and becoming defended. This process may have even begun at childhood when hurtful interactions and dynamics lead us to put up walls or perceive the world through a filter. These issues can make us become increasingly self-protective and closed off. In our adult relationships, we may resist being too vulnerable or write people off too easily.

Many single people may also fall into a pattern of choosing similar partners for example those who are emotionally unavailable. To form good relationships, we need to let go of past traumas, and seeing a therapist would help.

Another issue could be fear of intimacy. This manifests as concerns over someone “liking us too much,” an understandably irrational reason not to date a person. Or we may punish the other person by being critical, even engaging in nasty behavior, essentially making sure we don’t get the loving responses we say we want.

As people get older, they also become pickier. Many women start to have thoughts like, “There are no decent men out there” or “All the good ones are taken.” Instead of putting all men in one box and dismissing any potential suitor that may not tick your box, why not give them a chance? Ironically, initially we tend not to trust the people who really like us, but when we give them a chance, we find that we’ve chosen someone who values us for who we really are, someone who can really make us happy.

Others may have low self-esteem and see themselves as not worthy of a good mate. We all possess “critical inner voices” that tell us we are too fat, too ugly, too old, or too different. This means they do not pursue love interests that they deserve.

Another issue is that singles may be unwilling to compete, particularly as they get older, and they start to have self-attacks like “Your time has passed, you’re too old for this.” This fear leads them to avoid putting themselves out there.

Lastly, is the issue of comfort zone. Modern women are more and more successful, accomplished, and self-sufficient, and as they get more comfortable, it is easier for them to form a bubble from which it is difficult to emerge. Many are unbending, don’t want to take risks, and have a strict rule book. It’s important to get out into the world, smile, make eye contact and, let friends know you are looking for someone. Try new activities and date diverse people as a means to discover new parts of yourself and what makes you happy.

“Is it possible to be mentored on these things?” the vice-chairperson asked.

That was a good point. Self-evaluation which includes talking to people who can describe your social interactions is a good starting point. It is also important to have a professional guide who can coach you on how to engage socially.

The good thing is that even when one finally settles down with a partner, the same skills will be necessary in sustaining the relationship.

