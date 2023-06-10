If you don’t take any supplements, take at least Vitamin C. This is why

A number of readers have written to me to ask which supplement or, in some cases, which nutrient, I believe to be the most important. Without question, it has to be vitamin C.





It was a lack of vitamin C, back in the 18th century, that led sailors to suck on lemons (thus avoiding the vitamin C deficiency disease, scurvy). Thankfully, we don’t have to do that anymore. One little one-gram tablet of vitamin C contains the same amount of vitamin C as 22 oranges!





So what’s so wonderful about vitamin C? You probably know about its ability to reduce the severity and duration of a cold, but vitamin C also protects cells (thereby helping to slow down ageing), reduces the risk of gallstone formation and helps to build the connective tissue that’s needed for tendons and ligaments.





Vitamin C is also a potent antihistamine. By blocking the effect of inflammatory substances some people produce in response to allergens such as pollen, vitamin C can help to relieve eczema, sinusitis, and asthma.





But it is vitamin C’s ability to help the body to repair and maintain blood vessels like arteries and capillaries that make it so valuable for many of my patients, namely those with heart disease.





As the pioneering work of two-time Nobel prize laureate Dr. Linus Pauling showed, it is actually a chronic vitamin C deficiency that really sets the stage for elevated cholesterol levels – in particular the ‘bad’ cholesterol called LDL that causes plaques in blood vessels (a fact that unfortunately seems to have been ignored by the pharmaceutical industry, the medical profession and the media).





So what exactly is vitamin C’s role? Well, our story begins many many moons ago, when our ancestors, while living in a tropical environment, lost the ability to make their own vitamin C (Interestingly the only other animals to lose this ability are other primates, guinea pigs and the red-vented bulbul bird. All other animals make their own, somewhere between 3,000mg and 16,000mg a day).





Now when this happened, assuming we didn’t consume enough vitamin C, we’d get scurvy, a life-threatening condition where the blood vessels start to leak. Just when it looked like we hadn’t evolved in quite the right way, the human body started to do something quite interesting to save itself: it started dumping a substance called lipoprotein A (LpA) into the blood vessels to stop the leaking. The good news was that the blood vessels were now seemingly healthy; the bad news, however, was that we now had deposits in our arteries.





For our ancestors, this wasn’t that big a deal, because during the warmer months, they’d eat plenty of vitamin C rich foods and that would raise levels of HDL (‘good’ cholesterol) and this would carry away the LDL (‘bad’ cholesterol) that had built up. In fact, one study showed that just 500mg of vitamin C a day can reduce atherosclerotic deposits within two to six months.





But we don’t do this and the continued lack of vitamin C leads to elevated overall cholesterol, LDL levels, triglycerides (fats in the blood), lipoprotein A (LpA) while reducing the good HDL cholesterol.





So how much vitamin C are we looking at to reverse the damage? Dr. Pauling suggested anywhere between 3,000mg and 10,000mg a day to reverse atherosclerosis (the condition where the artery wall thickens as the result of a build-up of fatty materials). And if you’re as fit as a fiddle? Then I’d recommend a daily dose of at least 1,000mg.











