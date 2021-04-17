If you are here, you need to protect and conserve the planet

Anita Soina, 21 is an Environmental Activist, founder of Spice Warriors Kenya an environmental organisation, Author of The Green War and a brand Influencer.





I am passionate about social change with a strong inclination to environmental policy.



If I could go back five years, my 16-year-old self would put much more effort in class.



My biggest deal-breaker in a relationship was, when I was asked to stop my environmental conservation campaigns since it’s not paying and be a housewife since he could provide. I left.





Do I really have a celebrity crush, mmmh! Not sure but there is this conservationist Ian Granit from Sweden! Oh I just remembered, also (Paul) Pogba the dark stallion as well.



My love language is gifts. I mean gift a girl anything. We love being spoiled. Oh! and constant communication is very key.



My idea of a perfect date is a simple one where we both can express ourselves. I love simplicity as it makes things easier. Don’t you think?



The best romantic gesture I have done was pulling a surprise. I surprised my then boyfriend on his birthday with a dentist themed cake. I planned it with his employees at his workplace! He’s was not a fan of surprises. He didn’t expect it. You should have seen his reaction. Priceless.





The last crazy adventure I went on was camping and hiking at Ngare Ndare Forest. Then went swimming at the river source with the bluest water.





The first thing I intend to do immediately when the lockdown is lifted is start a programme in institutions dubbed “A tree a child” in Trans Nzoia and Uasin-Gishu counties before expanding to other Counties.





I would describe myself as a very friendly person who listens to everyone. I’m teachable and love to see other people grow and I don't judge.





If I could take one book, one piece of clothing and one food item to a desert island, that would be Nature of Nature (Why we need the wild) by Enric Sala, Shorts and Mursik (fermented milk)





One random stranger that has had the biggest impact on my life is my mentor, Sir Eric.I. Matsanza. We met when I was 17 in a forum and he saw the potential in me and walked me through the journey of finding my purpose.

Anita Soina, 21 is an Environmental Activist, founder of Spice Warriors Kenya an environmental Organization, Author of The Green War, and a brand Influencer. Photo | Pool







Achievement I’m proud of is discovering my passion at 17, founding an organisation at 18, writing and publishing a book at 20 and being a TedXParklands speaker at 21.





If I could broadcast one sentence to every TV channel in the world, I would say, the only qualification you need to protect and conserve planet earth is the fact that you’re here.





One rule to live by. Never be the prisoner of your past.





