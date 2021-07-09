If this is how women are treated in police cells, then ours is a truly broken society

By  Abigail Arunga

Writer

  • Did they mean that nothing would be done if an incident like that would occur?


  • Second, is the fact that several times, from stories I have heard from horses’ mouths, the policemen are quite often the ones who cause the said incidents.

The police officer walked me into a cell at the police station and told me that I would be spending the night there as a guest of the state. He also felt it was important to inform me that the other sole occupant in the room was “a mad woman”, but I shouldn’t be worried, because she was not the “bad kind” who would attack me. She would be going to hospital the next day, anyway. I, of course, was quaking in my boots, and wondering how long I could last in a cell that smelled slightly of piss. But exponentially more worrying, there was an almost too loud sound of scurrying inside the cubicle, which I assumed could only be caused by rats.

