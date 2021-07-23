If I could, I would make ignoring calls socially acceptable

Esther Kazungu is a digital content creator who shot to fame in 2020 with her comic skits.

One major challenge with content creation is that it requires consistency and good mental health. If I am not OK, I usually take a break because it affects my creativity.

I have been accused of doing more South Africa-themed skits than local ones, but hey! I have been creating Kenyan content since 2016 but only got local recognition in 2020 when I started doing the South African ones.

If social media users would post the low moments of their lives, I don’t think social media platforms would be as popular as they are now. But, again, users would be mentally healthy, content and at peace.

The most fearless thing I have ever done is speaking up on injustices and topics other people wouldn’t talk about on their platforms.

I don’t travel much but I hope that will change soon. I just need to get my finances right.

Three crucial items that I never miss in my suitcase no matter where I’m going are underwear, moisturiser and sunscreen.

One weird thing I would make socially acceptable if I could, is ignoring calls.

If I could increase one aspect of my life by decreasing another, I would decrease my appetite for food and increase my hunger for knowledge.

If I’m to open a restaurant, it would be one selling Swahili dishes.

I prefer iOS to android phones. They are more efficient.

Sunbathing is better than swimming any day.