If E-Sir had lived, we would have done a collabo

Wahu Kagwe is a Kenyan musician who has been doing music for the last two decades. Photo | Pool

By  Thomas Matiko

What you need to know:

Wahu Kagwe is a Kenyan musician who has been doing music for the last two decades. The 41-year-old is married to fellow music star David Mathenge alias Nameless.  

I became a musician by chance. I was very shy when I started the journey and this explains why I was always a backup artiste at the beginning.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.