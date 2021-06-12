If E-Sir had lived, we would have done a collabo

I became a musician by chance. I was very shy when I started the journey and this explains why I was always a backup artiste at the beginning.





I wrote my first song when I was at Precious Blood girls High school. It was just for fun at the time. I had not really given my music career a thought because there were no success stories of local musicians then.

The first show that I attended that blew my mind was a concert by Hardstone. I thought to myself maybe I too could become like him someday.





When I released the Kibow wow hit song, a remix to Kinyanyau hit by the Deux Vultures duo, some people thought I was beefing with Colonel Moustapha and Nasty Thomas. It was actually their idea to have a female voice do a reply to the song, a girl version.





Why I never did a collabo with the late E-Sir is because the idea never crossed our minds. I felt he was closer to my husband Monsky. However, if he had lived, definitely it would have happened.





Why we never recorded music videos for our first songs, was because there was no need to. At the time FM stations were carrying the music pretty well.





I did not get saved as was widely reported by the media, I dedicated myself more to God.





One interesting article of the old newspapers stories about us that I have kept to date was, that our wedding in 2005 cost one millions shillings. That was not correct.

We don't throw parties often and this is the reason my wedding was one of those occasions I really enjoyed.





My favourite wedding gift was a set of expensive cups I received from a friend. Very good quality. Sixteen years later they are still serving us.





Monsky and I never confirmed that we were a couple, we never did interviews about us and when asked, we would beat around the bush. To some, our wedding was a surprise.





My husband is not a romantic kind of guy. He doesn't do surprises. To start with, he never asked me to be his girlfriend. Things just happened.





My first biggest paycheck was a six figure back in 2003. I was a baller but a very wise young girl.

The first thing I did with the money was pay my rent for six months then bought a fridge and a few household items. The rest of the money I saved.





I had a close relationship with my father as a young girl and would tell him anything including my crushes. Any boy I liked, he would know and he even invited some of them to our home. Mr Kagwe was ahead of his time.





What that did to me, was to prepare me well enough into raising my two daughters without necessarily judging them or being hard on them especially Tumiso who's now a teenager.





My favourite destination is the Kenyan Coast but I would love to visit the Maldives.



