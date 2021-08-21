I was raped as a child and it's affecting my marriage

By  AUNT TRUPHENA

What you need to know:

  • Addressing the past is a necessary first step towards healing. A therapist will help you go through this vital process

Q: I have been married for one year and we are already having issues. We argue a lot with my husband. The most recent fight was when I caught him chatting with a female colleague. Although I didn't get anything suspicious, I feel like he is cheating on me because we have not been intimate for a while. I am never in the mood for sex. I also have a share of weakness as I get irritated very fast and he accuses me of always being in low spirits. Other times, I feel that I don't deserve him which makes me want to quit the marriage. I was raped by a neighbour in my childhood and I didn't tell anyone due to fear. Sometimes I feel like I could have avoided the incident.

