I was raped as a child and it's affecting my marriage

Q: I have been married for one year and we are already having issues. We argue a lot with my husband. The most recent fight was when I caught him chatting with a female colleague. Although I didn't get anything suspicious, I feel like he is cheating on me because we have not been intimate for a while. I am never in the mood for sex. I also have a share of weakness as I get irritated very fast and he accuses me of always being in low spirits. Other times, I feel that I don't deserve him which makes me want to quit the marriage. I was raped by a neighbour in my childhood and I didn't tell anyone due to fear. Sometimes I feel like I could have avoided the incident.





A: You went through childhood trauma and it is affecting your current marriage because you have never processed it. You need to know that avoiding it will not help you and it can make your psychological health worse. You need to acknowledge and accept your trauma. The feelings of inadequacy, anger are normal. You, therefore, do not need to deny your experience or try to ignore it. Addressing the past is a necessary first step towards healing. A therapist will help you go through this vital process.

The traumatic event was not your fault but that of the abuser. Look for a conducive environment and inform your spouse how you are feeling. Let him know what you are going through emotionally. Assure him that although your relationship has been strained, you still love him and want to be close to him. You are accusing your husband of infidelity because you are insecure. That's why you need to tackle your trauma. Let your hubby know that this has nothing to do with him and that you are grateful for any emotional support he may offer. If you are not ready to have sex yet, use non-sexual methods to rebuild intimacy with your spouse. If you dissociate or start to feel anxious during intimacy, let your spouse know. Remember good communication is a big part of feeling safe during intimacy.

