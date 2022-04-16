I was diagnosed with a chronic illness; I am suspecting a workmate bewitched me

Q: Two weeks ago I was diagnosed with a chronic illness. I had been sick for quite a while and when the doctor broke the news to me, I felt half dead. Sometimes I wish it was a bad dream. I have had toxic workmates and I'm thinking one of them took me to a witch doctor. In our family, no one else has ever had this illness. I feel like I'm heading into depression. Please help me not to get there. I'm trying to do all I was told to do to manage the illness, but sometimes I don't have the strength to do so.





A: You are going through a difficult time and my heart goes out to you. However, it is very crucial you work on accepting your illness as the first step. Do not wish it away but acknowledge what is happening to you, so that you will be able to move forward and create a more positive outlook for yourself which will not only help you to avoid depression but also increase your self-esteem and mental and physical well-being. After acceptance, you need to learn as much as you can about your condition. This is because part of coping effectively with your illness and warding off depression involves facing your own fears about illness and letting them go. The knowledge of what afflicts you will make you feel more powerful and in control of the situation.

It is important you avoid blaming anyone for the cause of your illness. This line of thought can lead to ruminating, which can only hurt you more. The doctor told you how to manage it and it is unwise to concentrate on thinking about how you were bewitched. Keep reminding yourself of your self-value – that you matter. This may be something that you need to repeat to yourself every single day.

Regardless of any negative messages that you may receive from society, other people, and yourself about living with illness, you matter. This means you exist, you are here, and this is your life. In some ways, chronic illness may offer you a unique opportunity for a fast track to value yourself, who you are, and what you bring to the world. I suggest you create a plan for each day to help you keep your mind off negative thoughts and instead focused on the future. When your days are filled with positive things that take up your time, you will have less time to dwell on your condition and feel depressed. I wish you all the best.