I was auctioned off but now I’m back on my feet again. How do I secure my future financially?

My name is William. I’m a 44-year-old civil engineer who runs a construction company and in between-takes consultancy jobs for international NGOs. I was fairly established up to 2018 but a county project I took depleted my resources completely and with the county failing to pay for two years, most of my property was auctioned. Now I am just getting back on my feet, with a consultancy income of an average Sh500,000 monthly for the next 16 months. I am halfway paying for a new farm costing Sh600,000 upcountry and a 60x40 plot costing the same in the city. I plan to start building a city house estimated at Sh4 million (using my own team) and at the same time keep up with investments for my children. I spend an average of Sh150,000 monthly on bills (rent, fees and larger family support). It is expected my contract will continue upon maturity but I need a quick plan to maximize now. Kindly guide me on how to stabilise, secure my future and realise my dreams.





Dominic Karanja, a financial planning and investments consultant

At your age, you need to focus on building your wealth, controlling your debts, and retirement. Your expected consultancy income in the next 16 months amounts to Sh8 million and when you factor in 30% income tax, the net amount is Sh5.6 million. On average you are left with Sh200,000 per month after paying for your monthly expenses and taxes. I would recommend that you set up an emergency fund that can take care of at least six months of your expenses in case of future mishaps. You will need an emergency fund of at least Sh900,000 and I would encourage you to invest at least 70 percent of your emergency fund in a Money Market Fund (MMF).

Though your expenses are within the recommended range you need to consider lowering some of them, especially the ones that relate to the larger family so that you can direct more money towards investment. You need to avoid having the “saviour complex” since you can’t save everyone.

Now that you have invested in agricultural land, it is important to consider how you can put the land into productive use so that you don’t accumulate assets that are not generating income. If you are not able to start farming on the farm, you should consider leasing it out if it can fetch a good amount – bear in mind that land in far-flung areas can be costly to cultivate and will return extremely low income if leased out. If it’s in an agricultural-rich area, though, it can return some decent income from medium to large-scale farming. The balance of around Sh600,000 for the farm and the plot can be cleared in the next six months if you commit Sh100,000, assuming that the balance is not accruing interest.

You need to consider joining a SACCO. The balance of around Sh100,000 left monthly after paying for your monthly commitments can be saved in a SACCO. SACCOs are a good source of development loans.

Within one year, you will have saved about Sh1.2 million which can enable you to access a loan of about Sh3.6 million. The SACCO loan plus your savings will enable you to build the family home. If you access Sh3.6 million SACCO Development loan at an annual interest rate of 12 percent on reducing balance payable in 60 months you will be required to pay a monthly instalment of Sh81,000. You will need to undertake the house construction project in the shortest time possible so that you can direct the amount you are spending on rent towards the loan repayment. When borrowing project-based loans, always consider the project viability, loan repayment terms, collateral requirements, cash flow analysis, and contingency planning, and also perform sensitivity analysis to minimise chances of loan defaults.

Since you already have your own construction team, the alternative would be to build in phases. This can cut your costs as well as give you leeway to build without exhausting yourself financially. Take advantage of your engineering and construction work to get bargains on materials.

Make your retirement savings part of your financial goals. Pension savings can give you a good life after retirement, and may also offer you some tax benefits. For investment options, it’s important to consider your risk profile and the timeframe of your investment. Since you already have a construction company, and you are also undertaking consultancy assignments, it’s important to consider having various sources of passive income where you will be generating income with little or no effort on your part once the initial work or investment is medium. Treasury bills, treasury bonds and commercial papers are other investment options you can consider in the short and medium term. If you are a risk taker and you don’t mind holding your money in long-term investment you can consider investing in stocks. Investing in real estate and renting out properties can provide consistent monthly income; however, the investment requires careful analysis, due diligence, and a long-term perspective since it requires a lot of resource commitment.





