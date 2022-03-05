I was a serial cheater when my wife divorced, but I want her back

Hello, my name is Victor and I need your advice. I have been married for 13 years with three kids and my wife divorced me due to infidelity. The thing is, I still love her and I need her back. But I can't reach her since she has blocked me. She also took my daughters to her rural home so I cannot see or talk to them. I am stressed and at the same time, I regret my deeds. I kindly need advice and a good psychologist to counsel me since I have reached a point I don't want to continue living.

