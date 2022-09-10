I want to marry soon, help me manage my Sh30,000 net salary

My name is Geoffrey and I’m 33. I currently live with my girlfriend (whom I plan to marry). She is currently jobless. I earn a net salary of Sh30,000. This is a breakdown of my monthly budget:

Tithe - Sh3000

Rent - Sh6895 (inclusive of water bill of Sh320)

KPLC Token - Sh373

Insurance personal life cover - Sh4127

Chama savings - Sh1028

Internet - Sh2034

Gas - Sh917

Shopping - Sh4000 (done once in 3months)

Food - Sh6200

I had previously started saving with a Sacco, but I was unable to continue saving due to commitments. Kindly assist me in managing my finances because I keep finding myself struggling to meet my monthly obligations.

Benjamin Cheruiyot - the Engagement Lead at Abojani Investments, a personal finance and investments advisory firm

Since you shop once every three months, there are eight months when you do not spend on shopping. That leaves Sh32,000 unallocated annually. Your total budget also leaves a surplus of Sh1,426. Annually, these figures amount to nearly Sh50,000. This money is unconsciously spent on a myriad of wants, and should be what is saved in the Sacco. You have taken a personal life cover, which is important as you intend to settle down and have children.

The Chama savings of Sh1,028 may not sound much but with carefully crafted short term goals, the savings will come in handy for certain necessities like furniture replacement or addition, kitchenware, or even startup capital for a side hustle. You have kept your rent at 22 per cent of your net pay. This is commendable against the 25 per cent that is recommended. Catering for another person - in this case your girlfriend - who is unemployed, will continue to demand your finances. Encourage her to keep looking around for opportunities that can help her meet her most basic needs. This will relieve you of expenses that could possibly get you in debt.

Any monies saved can be redirected towards your discontinued Sacco deposits. On the matter of tithe, you need to re-evaluate whether this is absolutely necessary since you are practically living hand to mouth. You may consider lowering the amount to Sh1,500 until your finances look up or suspend it altogether and redirect this to your Sacco savings account.

In twelve months, you will have salvaged nearly Sh40,000 from this allocation alone in an account with an interest of 10 percent. This means that you will be saving Sh89,000 from the money you aren’t able to allocate (Sh32,000), the surplus (Sh1,426) and, Sh40,000 saved from tithes. You have the intention to marry. Are you financially ready for additional expenses that will come with your new family status? For instance, your girlfriend could be relying on her parents or siblings for certain personal expenses; are you financially ready to accommodate these if she isn’t able to find work anytime soon?

Have a candid conversation with your girlfriend and see how she can start bringing some income on board. You can start with a figure of Sh4,000 each. Since she is not working, this figure can be realised by hustling. Savings of Sh4000 in a money market fund will accumulate to Sh52,000 in the first year, at nine per cent annual interest rate.

With the power of compounding and a consistent savings habit, you will accumulate Sh280,000 in five years. Any bonuses or allowances at work should be channeled to this account. This will enable you to start actualising your goals.

Think of side hustles in your line of work. Provide a niche service online. Your internet expenses must pay for themselves. At the same time, if your girlfriend is able to hustle some Sh4,000, you will both have extracted Sh8,000 extra income that was non-existent. Since you’re not married but live together, you may opt to have her use Sh2,000 for her personal needs and the balance of Sh2,000 for household needs.

********

I earn Sh145,000 but can’t account for some of it due to mismanagement

My name is James. I earn a net of Sh145,000. I have a big issue with managing my money. I don't know how to manage it. I can’t even account for some of the money I earn. Please help as I am one step away from going broke despite earning a decent salary. This is my budget:

Sh30,000: Rent (I pay three rents)

Sh3,000: Internet

Sh2,000: Credit

Sh15,000: Shopping

Sh35,000: Car loan

Sh30,000: Chamas

Sh10,000: Fuel.

Sh20,000: Unaccounted for

Paul Muhami, the managing director of financial advisory firm, Empower Financial Advisors Ltd

Your known expenses take up 86 per cent of your net income. This is Sh125,000 out of Sh145,000 net income.

The first red flag is that you have not mentioned saving anything. You must open a savings account and start putting in 10 per cent of your earnings. This should be an account that will earn you interest at a rate higher than the rate of inflation so that the interest earned holds value for your cash. This means that your options will be either a money market fund or a reputable Sacco dividend account. Given your net income, your gross is around Sh207,000.00.

You need to save at least Sh21,000.00 every month. Saving should come first before expenses (paying yourself first). This is almost the amount you have classified as ‘unaccounted for’. Get into a check-off system through your employer so that this money is automatically deducted and sent away to your savings account or money market account. This will give you annual savings of Sh252,000 minus interest.

Why are you paying three rents? Assuming none is for a self-sustaining business, you must take urgent steps to consolidate these rents or at least, reduce them to a maximum of Sh20,000 to Sh25,000. This will save you Sh5,000 extra which can be saved or kept in an emergency fund. Sh15,000 shopping is also on the higher side for the average Kenyan household.

Note, that higher salaries can give you the urge to spend more under the illusion of affordability. Separate needs from wants, and avoid impulse buying. Aim to spend between Sh10,000 to a maximum of Sh12,000 per month. This will save you between Sh3,000 and Sh5,000 per month, translating to between Sh36,000 and Sh60,000 per year to take your total annual savings to nearly Sh300,000.

You spend Sh30,000 on Chamas. Are these merry-go-rounds or table-banking investments?

As the name suggests, merry-go-round is just that—going round in circles—without earning anything. If they are merry-go-rounds, discontinue them and put the Sh30,000 into interest-earning accounts like Money Market Unit Trusts.

That is already Sh360,000 per year, which you may use to retire the car loan, or better still, earn you above Sh30,000 annually in compounded interest from unit trusts and Saccos for long-term projects.

If the Chamas are table banking, what are the pros and cons of being in them? For example, if you have access to loans, what interest are you charged? What are the objectives of these Chamas? Reduce fuel expense by occasionally using public transport.

Since this car has a bad loan on it, find out how you can commercialise it. Can you start doing car-boot sales over the weekends? Any income from these should go into the loan repayment so that the car starts working for itself.