I want to dump my second wife because she is rude, what's the easy way to do it?

Kindly hide my Identity. I am a married man with three children back at home. I have a relationship with another woman (though my first wife knows about her), with whom I got a child and she had had another (child) before we met. Initially, this woman was very respective and obedient, she never hid anything from me, including her phone, but after getting our baby, she turned rude and arrogant. Her phone has very long, complicated passwords, our communication has deteriorated to a point she can tell me to do whatever I want. Now I want to separate with this second woman and concentrate on the first wife. Please advise on the easy way to do it. J.OThank you for your question. Your relationship with your second wife seems to have been alright until she got her second child.This shows that there is something that happened in the course of your journey in marriage. Often, when your wife is mean to you, it is probably because she is hurt or in pain.This is not usually physical pain, but emotional or mental pain. It could be due to something you did or did not do that has upset her and she would be hitting back through her arrogance. It could also be due to mental anguish caused by her past trauma.It is therefore key to handle your wife bearing in mind that she is a wounded woman and needs a lot of wisdom to tackle. This can be done by having a heart to heart discussion in a conducive environment.Let her know that her behavior is hurting you and she needs to talk about what is hurting her. The conversation should not be judgmental, or offensive. You ask for the easiest way to leave her but unfortunately there isn’t. See, you married her, there are children involved and therefore you cannot just wake up and demand them leave.Concerning yourself, why did you marry the second wife? Were you unsatisfied by your first wife? It is imperative that you have a meeting with yourself and see why you are not getting contented in the two marriages. Check if you have an emotional void caused by past trauma that you are trying to fill through unions instead of filling it through yourself.Please know that the true contentment and happiness come from within and not other people. Please consider talking to your trusted friends or family members who may offer you the emotional support you need. You may also visit a family therapist. Wishing you success.