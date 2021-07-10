I view my savings as part of my monthly financial obligations

Photo credit: Pool

By  Simon Mburu

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

"I once invested in a software that did not add any value to my business. I just bought it after seeing an attractive advertisement online. 

"It turned out to be very expensive to maintain, yet I was getting no value from it. This experience helped me understand why it is important to practice responsible spending, and to know that not every technological invention is good for my business," Mary Ndinda. 

Mary Ndinda is the founder and CEO of Bloomgain Consultants, an organisation that provides Chief Finance Officer services to SMEs that can’t afford to hire a full time CFO.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.