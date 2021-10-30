I ventured into real estate after feeling unfulfilled as an actress

Milkah Ndegwa, is a co- founder Milikispace, a real estate company and a former actress.
 

What you need to know:

  • At the onset of the pandemic, Milkah Ndegwah who is in her early 30s and a former actress ventured into real estate
  • She is the co-founder of Milikispace, a real estate company that inspires the homeownership movement

Milkah has a routine that she has mastered over the years. By 5.30 am, you will find her in the office. The next 30 minutes will go into meditation followed by meetings. By 8 am when most employees get to the office, she has responded to her emails and planned her day.

