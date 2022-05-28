I’ve made my mandazi business profitable as a stay-at-home mom

“I had an urge to start a venture that would earn me some income. As a stay-at-home mom, I felt that I needed to start doing something that would make me some money and help improve my personal financial independence,” Winfridah Mukhwaya, 33, says. “I also wanted to be able to raise my children without a lot of pressure and supplement what my husband was bringing to the table.”

Choosing mandazi business was almost a natural choice for her. She loved cooking with dough. And she had all the items she would need to get started. “I had the basics. What else was I waiting for?” she says. In early 2014, she started making mandazis from her home because she did not have a shop or kiosk where she could cook from.

“I would wake up at 3am to cook. From 5am, I would pack my mandazis into a hot pot and go out to sell to school-going children and people heading to work from a friend’s kiosk. My day would usually end at around 10 am in the morning. If I had some mandazis remaining in the hot pot, I would leave them with my friend who sold chips from the kiosk.

From one packet of 2kg wheat flour, Winfridah would make about 80 mandazis. She would sell them at Sh5 each to gross Sh400. From this, she would make a profit of Sh150. “My target was to grow my customer base. If I could move to five packets of 2k wheat flour, my profit would grow to more than Sh750 per day,” she says. This would then translate to Sh22,500 per month.

However, breaking even was not easy. The profit margins were not adequate enough to transform her venture into a fully self-reliant bakery. “I was new in the market. Food businesses take a long time to gain customer confidence,” she says. In addition to this, Winfridah who is 33, was a mother of two small babies. “I got my third born before my business broke even. I had to balance motherhood and my small business. I couldn’t run the business on a full-time basis,” she says. As her business began to gain traction with customers, Winfridah started to cook chapatis as well. But it was not until 2017 that her venture began to break even.

Being the micro in the micro, small and medium enterprises, Winfridah had to learn the basics of running and managing a business on the job. She remembers that in her early business days, she struggled with the management of the money she made. “I thought the profit was too little and I wasn’t saving as much as I should have. This meant that I was not building any capital base for expansion. I was basically rotating around the same operating money,” she says. “At one point, my finances got so bad that I had to live hand to mouth. I almost shut down the business.”

The mother-of-three also struggled with networking, marketing, and growing her customer base. “After I started, I knew that I did not want to be the mama kibanda stationed at the corner of the road. I wanted to grow. I wanted to take my mandazis to events and offices,” says the mother whose children are aged 10, nine, and four. Today, Winfridah sells on orders from her home. “I also do home cooking calls,” she says. “I cook from my house which has helped me save the money I would be paying on a business rental.” Every day, she makes 75 chapatis from three packets of the 2kg wheat flour, and 160 mandazis from two packets of the 2kg wheat flour. “Business is a bit slow because of the costs of commodities that are exceeding customers’ purchasing power,” she shares.

She gets orders from offices, events, and retail shops. “My big break in supplying events came when a long-time friend proposed my name at an event they were hosting. I got the order to supply mandazis and chapatis. The feedback from the attendees encouraged me to network more and start pitching for orders,” she says. From that event, Winfridah took home a profit, good reputation, and contacts from the attendees who referred her business to more events, customers, and house call orders.

Although Winfridah runs her business from her home, she has not been operating without challenges. Currently, she is grappling with the rising cost of cooking oil and wheat flour. “Some of my competitors have closed shop. Wheat flour is now almost Sh200 for the 2kg packet while the 3 litre cooking oil is going for almost Sh. 1,000,” she says. The rising prices are compounded by the prices people are willing to pay for mandazis and chapatis. “These are two commodities that you can’t hike prices and expect customers to stay. Our target customers don’t earn much themselves. They are accustomed to buying mandazis at Sh5, and chapos at Sh25. If you hike the prices your business will face certain death,” she says.

Despite the challenges, Winfridah says that she wouldn’t trade her business for anything. “I was a clerk at a construction firm before I became a stay-at-home mom. Given a chance to go back into employment today, I would choose to stick to my business,” she says. “I love being my own boss, pushing myself to new challenges, and always finding a way to overcome obstacles. I am able to give my children full attention while running a business on the side.” She has also improved her finances by joining a chama where she contributes 50 per cent of her profits in savings. The remainder of the money goes to her financial needs and business as a reinvestment.

Looking back at the nine years she has been running her business, Winfridah says that she has learnt that it is never too late to start something no matter what stage you are in. “You don’t have to do a very big business or wait for the perfect timing to start. The space you occupy today is yours; you must take it and amplify it into the money-making venture you want,” she says.





Winfridah’s four takeaways

 You don’t have to stay idle just because you are a stay-at-home mother.

 Be creative and start a small venture that will give you income.

 You don’t have to start a big business. Start with where you are and what you have at your disposal.

 Grow your network. People are the source of business growth.



