I turned my hobby into a thriving food delivery business amidst Covid

Diana Amunga Muriithi, proprietor of Dee Dee's,  a food delivery company in Nairobi. Photo | Pool

By  PAULINE ONGAJI

What you need to know:

  • Diana Amunga Muriithi shelved her communications career for business. She has turned her love for making delicious meals, into a successful food business, Dee Dee's Kitchen
  • In 2019, Diana decided to quit her job to take care of her young family and start a communication business with her husband. 
  • Then the pandemic hit, and their communication business stalled, she then branched out into her cooking hobby

For Diana Amunga Muriithi, 31, the decision to leave a well-paying job, and to open Dee Dee's kitchen is not one she regrets. In just under a year, the business has picked and is booming.

