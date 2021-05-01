I turned my hobby into a thriving food delivery business amidst Covid

For Diana Amunga Muriithi, 31, the decision to leave a well-paying job, and to open Dee Dee's kitchen is not one she regrets. In just under a year, the business has picked and is booming.

"Dee Dee's has the setup of a cloud kitchen where we cook remotely and deliver foods to our clients. We also offer our services in weddings, private parties, breakfast meetings, and office functions."

By 2019, Diana's career as a communications administrator was flourishing having worked with various organisations. She holds a degree in public relations from Daystar University and is currently pursuing her Master's degree in Corporate Communication at the same university and hopes to graduate in November.

Diana got into Dee Dee's kitchen by happenstance.

"In 2019, I decided to quit my job to take care of my young family and run a communication company that together with my husband, we had started in 2017. But then, between 2019 and 2020, I got seriously ill and I had to go to India for treatment. However, the business was still running," she narrates.

While still recovering and trying to get her foot back into the industry, the pandemic hit, and their communication business stalled.

This is the time Diana says she decided to invest in what she had 'enjoyed doing for years, and that is cooking.

"Before all this, I would routinely prepare snacks like mandazis and pack for my husband for his brunch. He would often tell me that he shared with the colleagues and they were impressed," she says of her husband of five years, Kenneth Murithi Bundi.

As time went by, her husband encouraged her to make more snacks, and introduce food to woo more customers. This proved to be the turning point for her. From her husband's review and referrals, she has gradually built a clientele.

Dee Dee's operations were on and off, until March 2020, when the business was officially launched.

"We prepare normal food like ugali, pilau, vegetables, beef, potato chips. My idea was to ensure we prepare normal home meals, with love. Due to the pandemic and following governments' directives, many restaurants were forced to close down operations and this is the time they've made the kill. "People were still going to work, but eateries weren't operating. That is when I really put myself in the market," she offers.

On a good day, she says, they could make up to 100 deliveries within Nairobi. Diana also promotes her venture through her social media platforms, Instagram: dee-deeskitchen and Facebook: DeeDees Kitchen.

On one hand, this was good news but on the other hand, she started experiencing burnout since she was working alone. "I had to ask for help. I employed a team of three, two to help me with the kitchen work, and a driver, to do the deliveries."

She says her support system has been her husband and her family, especially her parents.

"When I was ill, they would step in. For instance, my mother would come and cook, and my husband would alternate with my father and brother to deliver food to clients.

My husband has been very instrumental in my business. He encourages me and markets it. For instance, He forwards the menu to clients a day before the actual cooking such that we can get the orders in advance and prepare the meals. He also helps with household chores when I am cooking, and markets the services on social media. When down on finances, he helps me get to my feet," she says.





Despite her decision to quit employment first rubbing her father the wrong way, he has learned to accept her choice and is now one of her biggest fans.





"My father is book-oriented. He is pursuing his Ph.D. At first, he wondered why I was "throwing" all that away, for cooking. He was also worried, and rightfully so, about the money he had invested in my education. But with time, he came to understand me. He occasionally sends me produce all the way from Kakamega."





Her mother, on the flip side, was somehow relaxed about her decision. "I learned everything from her. From the cooking, to where to get quality produce at fair prices. She opened the door for me," she adds.





Her friends have also been helpful. "They buy from me and they give me orders to cook for them when they have events, and that keeps the business running."





But even with this support, it has been far from easy. "I am a mother of three boys, all aged below eight and I have to step in the middle of their fights and games while running Dee Dee's."

Diana Amunga Muriithi, proprietor of Dee Dee's, a food delivery company in Nairobi. Photo | POOL





Would she advise anyone to quit their full-time employment and pursue their passion? "Yes and no. If your only source of income is your salary, don't test the waters with both feet, it's murky. I say, "Weigh your options before you jump in. In my case, I was lucky because when I began, I had the luxury of not worrying about the bills, because my husband took care of them"





Feedback to the editor write to satmag@ke.nationmedia.com