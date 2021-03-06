I trusted an employee too much, he started a parallel business

Stephen Obuong’, the founder and chief executive officer of Masterpiece Education. PHOTO|POOL

By  Simon Mburu

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

Summary:

  • I allowed this particular employee to run all operations from procurement, production, sales to accounts
  • By the time I knew what was happening, a parallel business (a competitor) had been born using my resources

Stephen Obuong’ is the founder and chief executive officer of Masterpiece Education, an education consultancy and publishing business based in Nairobi.

Related

More about Life & Style

  1. My wife moved out of our bedroom

  2. Why is your child throwing up with no fever? This food could be the cause

  3. Hotelier with an unbeaten love for literature launches prize

  4. Benga King ‘Dr’ Collela Mazee to be honoured

  5. There is no need for a radical review of the English syllabus

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.