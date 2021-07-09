I took my partner back, but I still resent him so much

I separated from my husband a year-and-a-half ago following issues of infidelity on his part. I have been living alone with my son since then, and I even got into a casual relationship with another man. I don’t know about him, but I suspect he has also been seeing other women. Recently, my parents intervened and asked me to go back and give the man a second chance, so I went back to his house. The problem is, I feel so much resentment towards him. Being in close proximity to him has reignited past painful memories and I find myself withdrawing from him. I don’t even want to share the bed with him. What do I do?

READERS’ OPINION

One thing that is evident is that you did not forgive your husband. It seems you were forced to go back to him due to pressure from your parents. This is the reason for your withdrawal from him. If you want to go on well with your marriage, you need to genuinely forgive your husband. Remember, you are the wearer of the shoe, not your parents.

Rev Geoffrey Avudiko, Botwa, Kitale.

You are fulfilling your parents wish and not yours which is very dangerous. The decision lies within you to know what is right and what to do.

Daniel Oguta, Tudor

Clearly, there are issues which you haven't resolved. There is lack of trust, communication, bitterness and suspicions which you need to address. Seek guidance and counselling from professionals or church. The final decision is up to you. Your heart needs to heal before any decision is made. People make mistakes. Learning is a process. Pray about it, because everything has a solution. You have to change your mindset and attitude or you will be a prisoner of own making. May the Lord help you make the right decision.

Susan Mwangi

It is unwise to leave a man because of infidelity. In the near future you could find yourself playing the role of a cheap mistress to a man (almost always married or in a relationship) who sees you as left overs. It is more honourable to be a wife than a mistress. It is not about your parents, it is about your life. Bear in mind that your child needs his biological father, but please follow your heart.

Rotich Marius, Nakuru

Love and marriage go hand in hand. It is sad to hear you say that it is your parents who intervened and asked you to give the man a second chance, but not your husband.

Cyrus Mutisya

EXPERT OPINION

Your mistake was to go back for the sake of family and societal pressures to maintain the family unit. I am not saying that people do not deserve second chances, but in your case, you had the influence of your parents who drove you into an illusion that things would work themselves out and yet, as you progressed to fulfill their wishes, you did not consider yours in relation to your unresolved perceptions of a man who once hurt you.

That resentment you speak of has built up over the years and despite what others may want for you, sometimes you may not be able to brush things under the rug, which means your bond can never be rekindled. It would be sad for you to be in that setting just to please greater society, knowing that whatever feelings you may have had for him may have withered. If you cannot stand to be on the same bed then you should not force what is evidently not working.