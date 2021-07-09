I took my partner back, but I still resent him so much

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  Maurice Matheka

What you need to know:

  • That resentment you speak of has built up over the years and despite what others may want for you, sometimes you may not be able to brush things under the rug, which means your bond can never be rekindled.


  • It would be sad for you to be in that setting just to please greater society, knowing that whatever feelings you may have had for him may have withered.

I separated from my husband a year-and-a-half ago following issues of infidelity on his part. I have been living alone with my son since then, and I even got into a casual relationship with another man. I don’t know about him, but I suspect he has also been seeing other women. Recently, my parents intervened and asked me to go back and give the man a second chance, so I went back to his house. The problem is, I feel so much resentment towards him. Being in close proximity to him has reignited past painful memories and I find myself withdrawing from him. I don’t even want to share the bed with him. What do I do?
Komilo, Muhuru

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.