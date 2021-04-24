I thought my nose bleeding was normal — until it almost killed me

"I grew up partly in Mathare Slums then moved to Eastleigh, the reservoir of my childhood memories.

Living in Eastleigh was mostly fun except when rumours about my family would fly in the neighbourhood. It started with my brother having heavy nosebleeds that one time he was hospitalised after losing consciousness. He is the second last born in a family of five children. As he was receiving blood transfusions having lost a lot of blood, I also started nose bleeding and I was rushed to the same hospital.

This was not the first time we were bleeding heavily and almost everyone in our neighbourhood who knew about it pointed to a particular cause. "Maybe you are bewitched" … "Your parents must have done something so they can have you." I heard this many times. I am the firstborn in my family. However, none of them pointed at a blood disorder. They didn't know about it.

At KNH, owing to past experiences, tests were done on me and my family members and it revealed that my father is a carrier of Von Willebrand disease (VWD), a hereditary condition, where people lack a type of protein that helps the blood to clot. It also confirmed that my brother and I had a lifelong condition. In 2010, after many nights of research regarding the condition, I met Laurie Kelley who runs an education forum for people affected by haemophilia, also a bleeding disorder and related to VWD. She enlightened me more about the condition and even facilitated me to travel to the US, where she is based for the 2015 Haemophilia congress. While there, further tests were done and I got to know that I had Von Willebrand type 2 disease.

For my brother, VWD manifests itself through heavy nose bleeding and easy bruising. For me, it's a tale of double torture that is excessive nose bleeding and abnormally heavy bleeding during menstruation which is sort of a hell-sent agony.

In our society, it is uncommon to find women talking about their menstrual flow as many regards it as a very private issue. I

started having my menses while in secondary school and during that period, the teachers and my classmates could not understand how I missed some classes or stayed in bed just because of the menses. I remember one of my classmates asking what was so special about my cycle.





For women like me living with VWD, the cycle is heavy and prolonged such that it can take up to 14 days. In my handbag,

I don't lack a tampon and maternity-like pads. There was a time that I couldn't talk about it because it was embarrassing.

Many employers were unwilling to retain me because of my condition. During my menstrual cycle, for instance, I have to change the sanitary pads every hour because of the heavy flow. When it takes longer than the normal three days, I get weak, and sometimes I'm unable to work efficiently. In the past, I have dealt with employers who thought that I was feigning sickness to skip work duties or I wasn't just that committed to my work. One thing about my condition is that it is not dictated by seasons. I could be in a matatu going to work and I start nose bleeding. As such, I always walk with a card that states my condition, my doctor's contact details, my next of kin, and what should be done as first aid in case I lose consciousness.

Thankfully, my current employer, AMREF, is much more accommodating and supports me whenever I need time away from work to seek treatment or rejuvenate.

My dating experience is another sad story. I started dating while in my early 20s and I discovered that the men I was seeing didn't know about this condition and confused it with sickle cell disease. Before meeting my husband who's my strongest support system, I was used to, "I don't want to risk marrying you because I don't want to raise children with that condition." This explains why I married late and had my first child in my thirties.

Having gone through all that, I am not ashamed to talk about my menstrual flow and I am a champion for VWD and haemophilia. I talk to women and dissuade them from downplaying heavy periods or excessive nose bleeding. They need to go for further testing. Organisations such as the Kenya Haemophilia Association and Jose Memorial Haemophilia Society of Kenya have particularly been very helpful.

I create awareness and champion for a central repository and specialised centres to effectively manage it.

There is still much that needs to be done especially on ensuring the VWD factor concentrate is readily available and offered freely in Kenya."









What you need to know

April 17 was World Haemophilia Day

Up to 1 percent of the World's population suffer from Von Willebrand Disease ( VWD )

population ( ) Kenya Haemophilia Association and Jose Memorial Haemophilia Society of Kenya are Organisations that support people with Haemophilia conditions

Kenyatta National Hospital, Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital, Coast General Hospital, and Murang'a Level 5 hospital, are health centres that handle the condition.









FACT BOX

Von Willebrand disease is also known as Angiohemophilia is a bleeding disorder caused by a missing protein clotting known as the Von Willebrand factor (VWF). Because of the lack of the clotting factor, bleeding takes longer to stop.

In Kenya, the major challenge to VWD statistics is a lack of awareness of its symptoms and a lack of a central repository.

Although it also affects men, VWD is more common in women and the symptoms are more apparent in women due to menstruation and childbirth. The symptoms include heavy menstrual periods of more than seven days, bleeding gums, frequent nosebleeds, easy bruising, excessive bleeding after tooth extractions and surgery, irregular uterine bleeding, and passage of clots during periods. It can lead to anaemia due to excessive loss of blood.

Treatment involves giving drugs known as VWD replacement factor concentrates that control bleeding in severe cases.

Like hemophilia, VWD is passed on through the genes from parent to child. But unlike hemophilia, men and women have an equal chance of getting VWD. A person can have both von Willebrand Disease and hemophilia. Unlike hemophilia, people with VWD rarely bleed into their joints.





Source:(Haemophilia Foundation Australia, Wanja's Health Diary)





