I thought my nose bleeding was normal — until it almost killed me

Moline Atieno Adwar, 35, a pharmacy technician living with Von Willebrand, a bleeding disorder caused by low levels of clotting protein in the blood. Photo | Pool
 

By  LILYS NJERU

Moline Atieno Adwar, 35, is a pharmacy technician living with Von Willebrand Disease, a life-long genetic disorder that prevents blood from clotting and is marked by excessive bleeding which is deliberating during menses 



"I grew up partly in Mathare Slums then moved to Eastleigh, the reservoir of my childhood memories. 

