I stopped under quoting and got more clients in my events planning business


Mariam Said is the founder and director of Tashakay Parties and Events. Photo | Pool
 

By  Simon Mburu

What you need to know:

Mariam Said is the founder and director of Tashakay Parties and Events, an executive events business based in Nairobi that specialises in corporate and private events planning and hosting

I started my business as a free service to my friends and family. Whenever a friend or relative had a birthday party, a graduation or wedding, I would offer to plan and oversee the event. One of these friends was impressed at how their event panned out, especially because she had rejected multiple events planners. She challenged me to turn my skills into a business and said there was a good market for planners with attention to detail. At the time, she pitched the idea, I had only Sh300. I had to either wait until such a time when I could build up capital or I could utilise the amount I had. I walked to a cyber café and paid to have a business brochure designed in soft copy and sent to me. My plan was to leverage on the power of the internet to start marketing my skills.

