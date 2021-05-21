I started my successful virtual assistant business during the pandemic

Stella Mwaniki is the co-founder of Virtual Assistant Africa, an online-based business that provides administrative, copywriting, graphic design, brand, social media and project management services

There’s an opportunity in every crisis. When Covid-19 struck, most businesses were affected and there was shut downs and massive layoffs. My partner and I were doing some consultancy work and we lost a major client. That gravely affected our consulting business so we had to think fast. With guidance from a friend, we took our services online and launched Virtual Assistant Africa. The timing was perfect since Covid-19 came with restrictions of movement and physical meetings. We started growing our virtual client portfolio.





When we started out, we didn’t want to chase just profits. We sought to create a unique business that could empower others and be a learning board for others – particularly young entrepreneurs, to earn an income by working remotely. And our mission is continental – hence ‘Africa’ in our brand name. We want to be part of the solution to the unemployment challenge in Africa – and we have already begun. We run an online community of over 1,000 Virtual Assistants (both new and experienced) where we share knowledge on virtual assistance and remote job opportunities.





I once rushed into a partnership at the peak of my consulting work. I jumped ship only to realise later that it was the worst move. I learnt that business partnerships are like marriage. And so one should carefully select and vet the potential partner. Do you even share the same vision? Take your time. Because chances are you’ll end up holding the short end of the stick. We didn’t share the same vision with my partner.





There is a difference between saving and saving for the sake of it. I used to save for the sake of it. I just loved seeing those zeroes increase. But I soon realised that the increase in zeroes wasn’t increasing my wealth or investment portfolio. This is a method that will never take you far. Today I save for a purpose. This means having clear and specific goals of what I intend to do with the money. Don’t borrow for consumption, and diversify your investments. I have learnt these two lessons painfully when an investment firm went under with most of my money and the process of recovering has been uphill.





I have found entrepreneurship to be deeply satisfying. I can’t trade flexi hours and the freedom that comes with it. I get to spend more time with my family while doing what I love the most. Being employed is good too as some of what I learnt is what I’m using today in my business.





There are three things I have found to be critical in life. Sometimes opportunities knock just once. You hesitate to open the door and it’s gone! Secondly, money is not an end in itself, it’s just a means. So stop obsessing over money. Lastly, strive to live a life of significance – that’s the way to build a legacy. In addition, learn to pay attention to your gut feeling. I would have saved myself from making some money mistakes if I paid even half the attention to it.