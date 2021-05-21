I started my successful virtual assistant business during the pandemic

Stella Mwaniki is the co-founder of Virtual Assistant Africa, an online-based business that provides administrative, social media management, copywriting, graphic design, brand management, and project management services. PHOTO|POOL

By  Simon Mburu

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

What you need to know:

  • Stella Mwaniki is the co-founder of Virtual Assistant Africa, an online-based business that provides administrative, copywriting, graphic design, brand, social media and project management services

Stella Mwaniki is the co-founder of Virtual Assistant Africa, an online-based business that provides administrative, copywriting, graphic design, brand, social media and project management services

Related

More about Life & Style

  1. How do we remember a public intellectual of Ochieng’s stature?

  2. Austin Bukenya: My prayer in tongues and what I had in common with Philip Ochieng

  3. PRIME Bogani House, the home once occupied by Karen Blixen

  4. Nameless, Wahu love documentary to premiere

  5. PRIME Woman of passion: I quit my job to start a business, months later Covid hit

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.