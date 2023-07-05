I spend all of my Sh50,000 pay and survive on mobile loans. Should I sell my Friesian cow to start Githurai side hustle?

My name is Joyce. I am a single mom of one with a small child. I earn Sh50,000 net salary. I live along Thika Superhighway. My expenses are as follows: Rent Sh14,000, food Sh23,000, transport to CBD Sh4,000, daycare Sh6,000, DStv Sh1,250, miscellaneous Sh1,750. In addition to these, I have mobile loans with Tala, Timiza, KCB M-Pesa, and Zenka. My loans range from Sh3,000 to Sh6,000. In most months, I borrow from one app to pay the other, then borrow and the cycle goes on and on. Back at home in Murang’a, I have one hybrid Friesian cow and a calf that I was given by my father who is a dairy farmer as a form of financial assistance. The cow is pregnant and due in three months. I am thinking of selling them since they could fetch as much as Sh150,000 and start a side hustle in Githurai. However, I don’t know what side hustle I can start. Surviving in Nairobi has become so difficult that I am also thinking that I should get married to stop living paycheck to paycheck. Please help.





Daniel K. Maina, Managing Director, Prittworld Properties & Mortgages Limited

Your desire to achieve financial independence and progression is commendable. This can only be obtained by having multiple income sources.

An assessment of your monthly bills shows they are within the normal range. However, you might want to check your food budget which is on the higher side for a family of two. Limit it to a maximum of Sh15,000 for a start and save Sh8,000.

You are relying on mobile loans because your available income which is your net salary is below your monthly expenditures. These loans are quite expensive. Start offloading them by allocating Sh4,000 as loan repayments. When these loans are fully paid, you will need to redirect this amount to an emergency fund which you currently don’t have. Ideally, this should be a money market fund that has low risk and whose savings can be withdrawn on short notice.

You are contemplating selling your dairy cow to start a side hustle in Githurai to create additional income streams. I would recommend that you start by carrying out a market survey on the prospective ventures you can get into. Some of the key parameters to consider before deciding on the business to engage in are the following:

a) The knowledge required to carry the business;

b) The capital required;

c)The level of competition;

d) The target market;

e) The products and services - Which is the market gap are you going to solve;

Every business, no matter the size, involves a risk element and that risk has to be mitigated in order to generate revenue and to be profitable. The reason why most businesses especially SMEs fail is the lack of a proper feasibility study/market survey.

Since you already have a cow whose breed is oriented towards high milk production, I would recommend that you embrace it as a side hustle for a start. This Friesian and the calf are being hosted at your parent’s home, which means that you have fewer operating costs. Your father is also a dairy farmer and by virtual of having Friesian breeds, he is doing zero grazing. Tap into him. Within the next four months, your dairy cow will have started generating income from milk sales at the recommended creamery. Have this money go through a Sacco to reap the full benefits. There are Saccos that have dairy farming packages that provide farmers access to feeds, funding for better breeds and educational and networking tours to improve production. Align with this kind of Sacco. Also, within the next one to two years, your calf will be grown and probably ready for production. This is in contrast to starting a business and the start-up and operating capital required which may be higher than Sh150,000.

Murang’a is not too far from the Thika Superhighway. Explore what farm produce you could be bringing down for sale over the weekends or after work hours. At this point, getting married will not be the best decision as it will not be based on a genuine need but an escape route from your current money woes.





If you have any money problems, send us an email at [email protected] and leave your number for contact. Money questions will be answered in this column.