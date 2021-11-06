I saved from my chapo mwitu job to start a fashion business

Marysarah Mutola is a fashion and design technical teacher, and the founder of Sasha Designs Closet, a fashion and design business located in Nairobi. Photo | Pool

By  Simon Mburu

What you need to know:

  • Marysarah Mutola is a fashion and design technical teacher, and the founder of Sasha Designs Closet, a fashion and design business located in Nairobi

I had just graduated from school in 2018 when I started my business. I was also coming off a relationship with one child, had just relocated from upcountry to Nairobi and life was quite expensive. I had to quickly think of ways to sustain myself and raise my child because my teaching certificates were yet to be processed. I got a job to cook and sell chapatis, popularly known as chapo mwitu. My pay was Sh150 per day. In five months, I managed to save Sh3,000 which I used to buy a table. I brought an old sewing machine which I had inherited from my parents and started designing outfits. I was not perfect at the start, but I had to start somewhere. I would post my outfits on social media.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.