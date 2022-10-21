I rose from a trainee teacher to head customer service in leading banks

“A leader takes people where they want to go. A great leader takes people where they don't necessarily want to go, but ought to be,” this quote by Rosalynn Carter is Joyce Mwangi’s daily mantra. Joyce who is in her mid-40s is the Head of Service Excellence at Family Bank which puts her in charge of Customer Experience, Contact Centre, Branch, and Internal Service Experience across the 93 branches at Family Bank.

Born and brought up in Nyeri County, little Joyce always dreamt of becoming a lawyer. But she missed the mark to study her choice at the university. “In my days, if you did not qualify to be admitted to your first career choice, then you were generally placed into any other available slot without an option for change. I was ready at that juncture to forfeit studying for my university degree, and I sought admission to a college for a course in the hospitality field,” she says with a distant look.

“But my dad, now in his 80s and a firm believer in investing in children, embarked on a grueling quest to secure me a transfer to the University of Nairobi which he succeeded in doing after several journeys to and from Nairobi,” says Joyce who ended up joining the University of Nairobi (UoN) for a Bachelor’s Degree in Education (B.Ed).





“In hindsight, my dad had careened me into a path that eased my transition to the corporate world in Kenya. It also set the direction for my career journey as it dawned on me that a degree is a basic requirement for entry-level positions,” says the third-born in a family of six.





After completing her undergraduate degree, Joyce started her career in the field of education, initially as a trainee teacher and a year later as a marketing executive in a leading book publishing firm. Here, she says that she got exposed to the workings of a profit-driven organisation. “Working as a marketing executive exposed me to the field of sales as my role entailed working closely with the sales team. This eased my transition to the Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG). I have exposure in the fuels industry retail marketing and the mobile telecommunication industry.”

Joyce would later transition to the telecoms industry when it was still very new in the country, and this, she says marked a very exciting time in her career.

“Wireless communication became a reality with phones finding their way into people’s pockets from an era where telephones were a preserve of a select few,” she shares.

It was while in the telecommunication industry that Joyce got exposed to new-age customer service and experience which has defined my career path to date.





Joyce then moved to the banking industry, and for the next 15 years, this has been her mainstay.





“When I first got into banking, they lagged behind in technology as compared to the telecom industry. Today, I marvel at how much the banking industry has transformed and advanced. Customer experience and service have also become more appreciated over the years,” she says.

Apart from handling customer experience, Joyce has grown to oversee many other responsibilities including strategy and automation and training.





“Dealing with these challenges has been both satisfying and exhilarating. This has kept me driven and motivated over the years,” Joyce says.





One of her recent career highlights happened early this year when Family Bank was voted and awarded Overall Best Bank in Customer Satisfaction and Digital Experience in the 2021 Customer Satisfaction survey conducted by the Kenya Banker’s Association (KBA). She says that was a reaffirmation for her that they were on the right track regarding customer experience and service.

“I am a proud member of the Institute of Customer Experience (ICX) which has contributed to putting Customer Service and Experience to the fore,” she prides.

On her leadership style, the mother of three says that it is a combination of pacesetting, transformative, democratic, and coaching.

“From my experience, each of these leadership styles has a role in building an effective team. I also take pride in mentoring and growing those that I work with,” she intimates.

She acknowledges her family who has ensured she is the woman she is today. “My parents are truly the epitome of great parenting, having had a major influence on not just our nuclear family but many other outstanding Kenyans as well. They educated several members of our extended family and non-family members. Having my own family made me admire and appreciate the sacrifices, tenacity, and selflessness of my parents,” Joyce says.