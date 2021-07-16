I recently found out my wife of five months is HIV positive

Photo credit: Pool

By  Maurice Matheka

What you need to know:

  • You have a choice to make. You can either stay, or leave her. What is not clear to me is when you found out about her status. Was it before or after your wedding?


  • If it was before you married her, then you consciously made the decision to stay and go through with the ceremony.

I am newly married, just five months old in the union. While dating, we underwent a HIV test with my partner, and she tested negative, but later, after I made the decision to stay with her, I realised she was taking ARVs. I asked her about it and she told me that she has been positive from the day we met. I took a fresh test, which came back negative, yet we have been engaged sexually for long. I feel like breaking up with her, but I don’t want to hurt her. What do I do?
Bramuel Omara
Mombasa

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.