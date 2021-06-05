I put off relationships to help my family, now I feel it's time, where do I start?

I am Alex and I am a 23-year-old university graduate and currently working as an accountant. I come from a family that's not stable financially as my dad is a farmer and mum is a hawker. I had invested much of my time in my studies, fueled by the desire to change my family situation and wellbeing. I thus chose not to get into a relationship. Now that I am starting to pocket some money I feel the urge to try getting into a relationship.

Please give me an idea of where to start.

Alexander





READER'S ADVICE

I congratulate you for being a focused and disciplined young man, who has taken the interests of his parents above his. Well done.

Before getting into any relationship, be clear on the qualities of the person you are looking for. Once you are settled on that, go out there and socialise so that you can meet and pick the right partner for friendship first. If she satisfies your criteria, you can proceed to courtship, which may lead to a proposal. Don't be in a hurry to get involved sexually because this could blur your choice for a good wife.

Counselor John Wambugu









You have already overcome the period of combining your studies, relationships, money, and family to reach where you are. It's commendable that you have sailed through. Now that you feel ready to start dating, go out there and meet new people. It could be in church, work-related interactions and or any other place that has a welcoming environment. You are likely to meet the woman of your interest in your social circles. But do not be in a hurry lest you find or meet the wrong person. You already have a reason as to why you want to date so you only need to play your cards safe and you will meet the one. And in case your efforts hit a wall, do not worry because you still have some time to refine your preferences.

Juma Felix.









You already have your own life to live and the relationship that you are looking for could be the one thing that pushes you even further. Have an allowance for your parents and continue building your life for now.





Stop rushing things bro, when you make good money these daughters of Jezebel will even kiss your elbows. Then, you won't even understand why they are coming to you in droves. For now, focus on building you.





Have you changed the well-being of your parents? If not, focus on that. Starting to pocket some income is not a good enough reason to start a relationship.





EXPERT'S TAKE

I applaud you for trying to make sure that your parents are catered for, but whatever you do, do not forget to live for you. Work towards fulfilling your needs as you assist others. At your age, you need to enjoy life and not make life all about taking responsibility for others without pampering yourself. On the relationship front, I strongly advise that you do not seek out just anyone to fix a void in your life. Dating at your youthful age should be fun and the last thing you need is a girlfriend who will destabilise your sanity and life becoming more of a financial burden rather than adding value to your companionship. Take time to know whomever you want to be in a relationship with before investing your time in them.

Relationship Counsellor, Maurice Matheka









I'm suffering at work because a colleague constantly takes time off. I'm the one who gets it in the neck from our boss when she calls in sick. Our boss makes sarcastic comments about "your friend letting us down again".

Yes, we are friends, but how is it my fault when she's not there? I'm also the one who suffers because I get burdened with her work. She's a lazy individual with no conscience or work ethic, yet I don't want her to think that I've been disloyal. How do I remedy the situation with her and the boss?





