I put off relationships to help my family, now I feel it's time, where do I start?

By  Maurice Matheka

What you need to know:

  • At your age, you need to enjoy life and not make life all about taking responsibility for others
  • Dating at your youthful age should be fun and the last thing you need is a girlfriend who will destabilise your sanity

I am Alex and I am a 23-year-old university graduate and currently working as an accountant. I come from a family that's not stable financially as my dad is a farmer and mum is a hawker. I had invested much of my time in my studies, fueled by the desire to change my family situation and wellbeing. I thus chose not to get into a relationship. Now that I am starting to pocket some money I feel the urge to try getting into a relationship.

