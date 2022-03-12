I pretend that I got over my husband's infidelity, but I am not happy

Q: I have loved my husband with all my heart since I met him three years ago. We courted for four months and he proposed to me. He cheated on me with his ex when I was expecting our first child. After confronting him, he admitted it and I forgave him though I realised later that they were still communicating. Later I discovered he has another woman. This time round he denied, but they spent five days together. Though we have talked and he is treating me well as his woman, I am pained and I can't trust him again. I always pretend to be happy as I fear raising these issues again because he tells me that we solved them a long time ago. I am not happy, I'm hurting auntie and I don't know what to do. I love this man and I have never cheated on him. He married me when I was still a virgin.

A: I sense acute mistrust of your husband. You have not indicated the origin of your relationship with your husband and the state of his earlier relationship with his ex-girlfriend. You had a very short courtship and it seems that you didn't get to know your husband well. These are the issues that need evaluation before deciding to get married. From the letter, one can see that your husband is a serial cheater having cheated with his ex-girlfriend and months later with another woman. Although you state that you love him, it is unfortunate that he is not as committed as you are in this marriage. It is therefore important to have an evaluation and decide whether this is the man you need in your life. Please note that when you choose to stay with a spouse who has betrayed you with infidelity, the reality of a stable marriage is gone and it might never be the same again. You sound fearful of your husband and this could be his defense mechanism to keep you away lest you question him about his behaviour. Preferably with a third party talk about these issues and the dialogue should only end if there is a solution. Your husband should make his commitment clear in this marriage. You say that you pretend to be happy but kindly know that transparency always promotes good communication. In this case, during the discussion express your hurt due to his cheating and how it has destroyed your trust for him and the marriage as a whole. Please consider visiting a counselor who will help you more with this. I wish you happiness in your marriage.