I pretend that I got over my husband's infidelity, but I am not happy

Q: I have loved my husband with all my heart since I met him three years ago. We courted for four months and he proposed to me. He cheated on me with his ex when I was expecting our first child. After confronting him, he admitted it and I forgave him though I realised later that they were still communicating. Later I discovered he has another woman. This time round he denied, but they spent five days together. Though we have talked and he is treating me well as his woman, I am pained and I can't trust him again. I always pretend to be happy as I fear raising these issues again because he tells me that we solved them a long time ago. I am not happy, I'm hurting auntie and I don't know what to do. I love this man and I have never cheated on him. He married me when I was still a virgin. 

