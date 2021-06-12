I missed out on a job promotion, it was an opportunity to excel

Rhina Namsia is the founder and chief executive officer of The Acemt Consulting, a training, and consultation company that provides financial planning and investment advisor. PHOTO|POOL

By  Simon Mburu

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

What you need to know:

  • Rhina Namsia is the founder and chief executive officer of The Acemt Consulting, a training and consultation company that provides financial planning and investment advisory

Rhina Namsia is the founder and chief executive officer of The Acemt Consulting, a training and consultation company that provides financial planning and investment advisory.

Related

More about Life & Style

  1. I'm addicted to gambling, why is it so hard to stop?

  2. PRIME Hot and healthy Dr Esther Dindi says being vulnerable is the key to her success

  3. Why your fashion choice is a great pain in the back

  4. PRIME I'll hold on to my virginity till marriage and I'm urging girls to remain pure as well

  5. PRIME Everything you need to know about making money trading forex in Kenya

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.