I missed out on a job promotion, it was an opportunity to excel

Rhina Namsia is the founder and chief executive officer of The Acemt Consulting, a training and consultation company that provides financial planning and investment advisory.





Moving from the comfort zone is easier said than done. When I was employed, it was not easy for me to stretch myself, and actualise my business dream. I was too comfortable in my career. I knew that every month my pay would come in. All this changed when I set a budget aside and registered my financial consultancy business. Looking back, I can say that it all begins with testing your limits. You will be surprised at how much good you can do. Also, moving out of the comfort zone brings in extra income.





My business broke even because of consistency. This has involved staying open even when the number of clients is low. One thing that I have come to learn is that there are weeks and months you will not attract clients. How consistently you stay open will be the difference between recovery and shut down. Be authentic and eventually you will become a household name. Working hard is important but being strategic and intentional makes a big difference.





Starting early makes things easier and simpler in the later years. The amount you start saving today may seem little. But due to the compounding effect of some investment vehicles such as Money Market Funds and some Bonds, the savings you’ll achieve in later years will be significant. I have saved before without any objectives. I would fish out these savings and use them on just about anything, only for important financial obligations to crop up. Have an emergency fund running and make every coin work for you.





I once lost a senior position that I wanted so badly. I had worked so hard to gain the required skills. It would have really propelled my career. However, I didn’t meet the cut because of a certificate qualification course that I was still doing. This frustrated and demotivated me. However, I learnt that such setbacks are not the end of everything. Learn to look at your losses with a positive attitude because some are meant to show us that there is something else we can do and excel.





I put my money in a money market account. This is more of saving but in an account that gives me better returns above the inflation rate. Previously, I would just save everything in a bank account but then I learnt that this method can only be used as my checking account. A money market fund works for me because it is still very liquid and better in returns.





Never burn bridges in life. Networking is very important. Create worthy networks and always surround yourself with people that know better than you because we learn every day. Discipline and authenticity is a rare virtue nowadays, learn and embrace it. Find out the extra skills you can acquire. If I could go back in time, I would learn business and entrepreneurial skills early enough such as sales, and digital marketing. I would also take in more risks. On money, start saving and investing early. Having lots of money is not the ultimate goal, money is a tool used to achieve a goal; a financial freedom goal.

