Residential houses
Fotosearch

Saturday_Magazine

Prime

I make Sh55,000 and spend Sh41,000. How do I save Sh600,000 to buy a plot within 12 months?

By  Simon Mburu

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

What you need to know:

  • I am 25 and unmarried. I work as a freelance transcription and academic writer. I want to buy a piece of land in Kisii at a cost of Sh600,000. How do I save for it?
  • If you have any money problem, send us an email via: mburusymonn@gmail.com or satmag@ke.nationmedia.com

My name is Odhiambo. I am 25 and unmarried. I work as a freelance transcription and academic writer. On average, I make Sh55,000 from my work every month. So far, I have managed to save a total of Sh98,000. I live in the Pipeline area of Nairobi County. Every month, my total budget amounts to about Sh41,000. This budget includes the following items:

Editor's picks

More about Life & Style

  1. From serving tea to the helm of private sector in Kenya

  2. Pawrenting: Guide to being a paid petsitter 

  3. PRIME I make Sh55,000 and spend Sh41,000. How do I save Sh600,000 to buy a plot within 12 months?

  4. Thinking of greener pastures? Here is your guide on whether to emigrate to the US, UK, or Canada

  5. The kind of father I would like to be

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.