I’m the first Kenyan woman to work at Africa’s football body, CAF. Here’s what it takes

Her fondest memories are those of her shouting in front of the TV with her father and brothers, while watching sports— football, wrestling, basketball, or athletics.





“My mum would constantly remind us that the players couldn't hear us, but this scenario is a constant recollection. To date, I consume a lot of sports.”





This experience is what 31-year-old Yvonne Namai Mukabana, says, has prepared her for entry into a career in sports, having worked in some of the major sports governing bodies here in Kenya and the continent.





Her latest achievement was being inducted into the prestigious 2022 Amazon of Sports Tourism Hall of Fame on 31st May 2022. The platform honours African women who promote sports tourism in Africa.





In late 2020, Yvonne was scouted by the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) to join them to support marketing operations. “I joined in January 2021 and worked on the African Nations Championship in Cameroon then immediately to the U20 AFCON in Mauritania. I made it to the Cairo headquarters in April of the same year,” she explains.

At CAF, she is the Project Manager of the African Schools Programme. Here, her work involves managing the programme by creating and implementing plans for the African Schools Championship, and capacity building.





“I cordinate numerous stakeholders to ensure that I create an enabling environment for them. This is an ambitious project that seeks to harness the power of football to develop young African boys and girls holistically,” she adds.





Yvonne is the first Kenyan woman to become an employee of CAF and the second Kenyan to have worked at the football governing body.





“My experience has been very empowering. The multi-cultural environment has been a catalyst for growth and travelling to different African countries has improved my approach towards sports strategy,” she says.





According to Yvonne, being the first woman from Kenya to work at CAF keeps her on her toes. “I am constantly aware of the responsibility I have, and my purpose is to create more opportunities and make careers in football more accessible,” she adds.





Yvonne says she’s fortunate to have a supportive environment and believes that in subsequent years, more women will get into football.





Her first experience with CAF was in 2019 when she was contracted as a marketing rights delivery and client servicing consultant at the Africa Cup of Nations. “It was then that my desire to work on a continental scale was born,” she says.





It was also the period where more African women in football were being sought after to offer their expertise.





“CAF had made a strategic decision to invest in Women's Football, and I felt honoured to meet some of the women shaping the game in Africa,” Yvonne shares.





Born and bred in Maraba estate, Kakamega County, Yvonne grew up in a sports loving family. Her father played football, while her mother was a volleyball enthusiast. “Two of my elder brothers were into basketball, while I played football in primary school. In high school, I settled on basketball. This meant that our family time involved watching sports on TV, or playing football or badminton in the front yard,” she narrates.

Still, she wasn't aware of the possibilities of her making a career out of sports. “I was more fascinated by my father’s work as a public health officer when he was attached to a group working under Doctors Without Boundaries, and would look forward to going to different communities to talk about good hygiene and give immunisations,” she adds.





Yvonne says she was an average player while a student at Sacred Heart Mukumu Girls High School, and even as she joined Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology in 2007. She graduated in 2012 with a Bachelor of Technology in Civil & Structural Engineering degree.





She confesses that she still looked forward to playing basketball. “The bonds I created and the values of teamwork I got laid a good foundation for me,” she adds.





This would gravitate her towards playing professionally in the game afterwards, where she would go on later to join the Western Delights team in 2007, which eventually qualified to play in the Kenya Women's Premier League the same year. She played for the club for five years until 2014.





“I briefly played with KCA University when I moved to Nairobi in 2013 in the Nairobi Basketball League, but then the same year, I joined Kenya Rugby Union in 2013 as a sports marketer. The demands of working full-time at the Union left me with minimal time for basketball,” she explains.





Her entire focus moved to her new role at the Kenya Rugby Union. “As the marketing lead, we generated an additional $2m in sponsorship over two years,” she adds.







Her next stop was at the sports betting firm SportPesa, where she worked between 2016 and 2018. “I was in charge of sponsorships and programs and was tasked with running sports sponsorships. I also managed a sports magazine show that aired on two national broadcasters averaging 3.5m viewers weekly,” she prides.





It is during her time here that she got in-depth insights on the most successful football marketing strategies.





“It was a great learning curve for me because I got to understand the sports business on a global scale,” she says.





She delved into entrepreneurship after with the objective of creating a sports marketing solution for organisations interested in sponsoring sports in the East Africa region.





“I offered training workshops on sports marketing. I also worked with the National Olympic Committee of Kenya in their strategy formulation and I’m part of the team that oversees the implementation of their marketing strategy,” she says.



Yvonne is also part of the advisory board of Top Marketers Club and she recently volunteered as a strategy consultant for Mission89 which aims to tackle human trafficking in sports.





Her professional values, she says, were built during the years she played basketball, thus she is naturally inclined towards trusting the ability of her teammates. “My commitment to the group encourages me to be a data-driven sports marketing strategist who doesn't shy away from trying new strategies.”





Working in sports all her career has also made parenting easy for this mother of one. “Travelling across Kenya for sports made my son’s weekends memorable and he has met and interacted with the best of Kenyan sporting talent,” she says.





And with her current job, she says, it has become more exciting for her son. “During school breaks he gets to enjoy meeting some of the football stars that he would only watch on TV.”





Yvonne encourages young girls aspiring for careers in sports to keep the dream alive. “With the right mindset and right attitude, the pathways are there. Most sports federations in Kenya offer many opportunities, and the National Olympic Committee of Kenya is always running capacity-building programmes targeting women. So, as a woman, when you pay attention to what is happening in the industry, you will be better prepared for the opportunities.”











