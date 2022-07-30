Yes, I am an actress but I haven't landed any big show or film yet, however I have featured in several skits like Roommates by Tales of Crazy Kenner and also on Wololo TV and Mayoyo TV.





I don't have a specific cheat meal or day. I throw in whatever I like but in moderation. That’s the secret to remaining like this.





My YouTube channel has been dormant for months now because it’s a couple’s channel, me and mine's. I was busy with school work since it was my final semester of schooling, and also this June, July weather hasn't been convenient for riding since we do more biking travel vlogs.





I just completed my Bachelor’s degree in Economics, I’m yet to graduate and so I am doing what any comrade does during this phase ‘hustle’. Haha!

I’m dating but men still hit on me via DM. Photo | Pool





Right now I am so deeply in love with this guy that’s why I don’t shy away from posting him on social media. We both don't mind being public about it. I’m not even scared of the fisilets, I am just enjoying this energy for as long as it lasts. This is where my focus is right now.





Men do still hit on me even when they do clearly see I am taken. I mean do Kenyan men really care haha! They won’t stop, I mean my DM is full of pickup lines.





Funny thing is my guy has the passwords to my socials, we actually read my DMs and respond to them together.









I don't pick night calls unless it's my family or my boyfriend. The rest please can we stick to 9-5?





One thing I hate about calls is someone is the type of person who calls over something they would have just texted. That irritates me.





Instagram has been beneficial to me. This is the platform that has allowed me to be a brand influencer for several fashion houses and brands. It has also helped my acting career since that's the only place at the moment I get to showcase my talent.





I have taken some time to ponder whether Instagram is a mentally safe space. I think it's more of a choice for anyone, meaning whom you choose to follow, what comments you choose to dwell more on, and what you choose to put out there. if you choose to dwell on the positive comments, lessons, and opportunities it is a safe haven.





One thing, people need to know about me is, that I value family more than anything else in life





I am also available for business. My Social Handle: @breegatonye, email at [email protected] and my YouTube channel Letsvibe.









Do you have any feedback? Email it to the editor [email protected]