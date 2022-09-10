I’m contemplating suicide because my baby mama has made my life a living hell

Hello, I'm JKT a 32-year-old man from Nakuru. My home county is Nandi Hills. Eight years ago while in college, I met a girl from my home village with whom we're neighbours, we fell in love, had sex once and she got pregnant! Left with no choice, I had to abandon my studies to take care as her parents had thrown her out. She was in form two and my parents told me to carry my own cross. I took her to my grandparent’s house where she stayed as I got back to construct a house. I had acquired two plots before joining college. She stayed with my grandparents as I continued hustling. I managed to construct a two-room house and a kitchen.

When she went into labour, I was informed she had to get a CS. All this time I was with my aunt, sleeping on a bench. No one from her family came. We were blessed with a baby girl but she had some complications and was put in a nursery for three more weeks! After a month in the hospital, she was discharged. Imagine all this without a job and no support but thank God I had sheep that I sold to settle the hospital bill and buy basic amenities for mom and baby.

My girlfriend went back to my grandparent’s house as I went back to hustle. After three months it was now time to go and bring her so that we could now start our family. Everything was good till her sister's begun to demand that I take her back to school. Don't forget that I had spent everything. I talked to my partner and she told there's no need to stress because it's not a must that she goes back to school but I assured her she must complete her studies no matter what. We lived for four months but the pressure from her siblings and her relatives forced me to seek for job far away from them and luckily I found work in Nakuru. We agreed that after some time she would join me. After every two weeks I would visit them. After three months I asked her to join me in Nakuru but she refused. When I went over the weekend I found that she had carried all her belongings to live with her parents. She told me she couldn’t come with me to Nakuru. I got mad and carried my six-month-old baby to my sister’s at Eldoret. My family convinced me to return the baby.

I went back to work and swore not to get back together with her. For three months I was stressed, and most nights I would cry. Then one day she called me and said the child is unwell. We reconciled, and she moved to Nakuru where we lived together for one year, after which I decided to take her back to school. We were okay until the second term of her form four when she said she wanted to complete her studies at her home.

I talked to her but she wouldn't listen. I called our parents and they told her to complete her studies where she was. She accepted but later left for her sister's house at Mosoriot. She stayed there for some time then came to sit for her KCSE exams but boarded at the school. I was distressed that I had sacrificed my studies, stood by her during birth, and taken her back to school.

I didn't give up. When the results came out I went again with my parents and elders and she asked for forgiveness saying she was influenced by her friends and teachers in school to get out of the marriage and focus on her studies. She came back and I opened for her a Kibanda worth Sh10,000, selling fast food, and makaa. One day she told me she wanted to go to college and I told her to be patient. Kumbe, she didn't like my idea that I should go first and complete my studies, and thereafter she will join. She started saying I had a girlfriend while she was away, and women were telling her so. She started demanding hair money every two weeks and took our child to an expensive school.

I didn't resist. Then my job ended, and she had to provide as I looked for another one. I found one in Nyandarua for a month. We communicated daily. I came back after I was recalled from my previous job. When I came back she was always arguing saying I have a girlfriend, went through my phone and coincidentally saw a message from a lady saying ‘Morn dear’, she yelled at me, and packed and went! Later she texted me, ‘I have gone, chunga mtoi wako!’ We stayed with my now six-year-old daughter, then a few weeks ago she picked the child up from school and went with her. When I asked her why said the baby is hers. I’m lost as to what I should do. I have talked to many people and they tell me I should leave her because she's not reliable. Kindly what should I do? Please help because I'm contemplating suicide or murder.





READER’S ADVICE





Sorry for what you've gone through, I feel for you. I congatulate you for your efforts towards the lady despite the difficulties and negative external influences. I think you should just leave this girl because you're not compatible.





Benjamin Kibias, Nairobi









I surmise that you are a focused and hard-working man but tend to be headstrong with some dictatorial tendencies which make friends and even family keep distance. Your relationship with your partner is amorphous and lacks definition which has led to your partner’s sense of insecurity. You should go through your grandparents to formalise the relationship. Many relations within the six to eight-year period go through the upheavals you are now facing It is hitting your partner more considering that she is younger and is bitter that you wasted her best years. You are a hard worker so strive to be more reachable and this storm will pass.





Drive counseling centre, Kitengela









You have spent most of your time caring for a person who doesn't care for you at all. For once think about yourself, focus on your life and build something without distractions. It seems she is not mature enough, takes advice from her family, and friends but instead they are messing things up. You have a long life ahead of you, just soldier on and only think about your child because I know she will come around to ask for child support. Please don't entertain her drama because she might drain you up.

Thomas Waweru, Kirinyaga County









A problem shared is half solved. For a start, you should parents, your wife and yourself. Explain what you are going through. If it fails convince your wife to get into marriage therapy sessions. Everything happens for a reason. Everybody suffers. Don’t contemplate suicide. It’s the stupid thing you can do. Always stay positive and believe that everything will work out. Stay Positive minded and find things that give you peace of mind. Take it easy and don't forget prayers. I Wish you all the best.





Wafula Meshack, Migori





















You should leave your baby mama and go with the child. That woman is not worth keeping because she's immature and cares more about what people who can't help her say.





Khalid Okoth









It's important to be in a relationship where you are loved, safe, and appreciated and where you can also give love and support. Your relationship does not sound healthy, as there are constant quarrels, bitterness, and even life-threatening scenarios. You bring out the worst in each other, so talk amicably and call it a day.





Molly Muisyo









I see a wounded soul and feel your pain. You invested more than you could afford to lose. It is hurting to imagine the person you have supported is slipping through your hands. However, suicide is not a solution. God has good plans for you. Even if she takes away your daughter, one day the child will look for her father. Be strong! My prayers and thoughts are with you that you may receive the grace to get through.





Rev Geoffrey Avudiko, Mitume, Kitale





No need to have suicidal thoughts. Accept the fact that you are dealing with an insensitive person whose decisions are influenced by third parties. You have done your part to make sure your baby grows but you have faced a lot of resistance something that should make you stronger. So being a responsible parent as seen from your story, you need to find a way and have a talk with the mother of your baby and make her understand that all of you are losers here. Show her you are ready to continue taking care of your baby. She does not necessarily have to be your girlfriend or future wife. All you have to do is to make sure that you are part of your child's growth. You can consider involving family members.

Juma Felix









At 24, you took advantage of a minor in the name of love. You expected her to reason as an adult but got disappointed. You took up your responsibility as a man, made sure she finished her secondary education, went to her parents with elders for reconciliation, and have taken your daughter to school. It's only in the latter part of your story that we can say you are dealing with an adult. She is now capable of making her own decisions. Her accusations of infidelity are her avenue to leave you. Custody of the child is granted legally. There's no prize in contemplating suicide or murder. Move on with your life, you will meet a mature lady. Take time before you decide to settle down again.





W. Kagochi Kuira, Counselor Nyeri, Kenya













EXPERT’S TAKE









Suicide and murder should leave your train of thought. Life does not end because of your current situation. You met a young woman and took responsibility after her pregnancy including aftercare for her and your child. You also took it upon yourself to take her back to school. You are not a saint but in my opinion, you have done your best to this point. Life is full of hurdles. You have endured many hardships so far and despite all, you have pushed on. This issue of who should have custody of the child will not be solved by the extended family. I suggest that you get civil with all parties but take this matter to a legal body to decide on how you should co-parent. Do not do anything harsh or based on emotion that will not add value to your child's future. You have to be the strong and balanced one. Show that you can bring up your child and sustain her welfare. A child needs both parents so whatever happens, make sure your child is still connected to the mum. Again, be civil and let the family court system decide on the way forward to avoid this tug of war.

Maurice Matheka, Relationship Counsellor













NEXT WEEK’S DILEMMA

I am Xerlly, and I’m currently volunteering as a teacher at a certain high school. I have a girlfriend whom we have dated for three months, and I impregnated her two months ago. The girl fears that she might be disowned by her family members, I told her I will take responsibility for my actions but she wants to get rid of the baby and the pregnancy is almost three months. What should I do?

Have a pressing relationship dilemma or want to give advice? Email us at [email protected]